Weekly COVID Update

This is our 69th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and no additional COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,749 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,766. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 18 to 34. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 371 cases to 372; recent cases stayed at five. The 48370 zip total cases stayed at 143 this week; new cases up two, to three cases. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 12 to 26. Total cases went up from 2,235 last week to 2,252 this week. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 35.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, August 2.

48367 — five new case in the last 30 days; 372 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — three new case in the last 30 days; 143 total, two deaths.

48371 — 26 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,252 total, 22 deaths.

— Don Rush