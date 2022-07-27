Where to vote on Tuesday

Not everyone is voting with an absentee ballot for the August 2 Primary Election. Many will vote the old fashioned way, by going to their local precincts. In both Oxford and Addison townships, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Since the election is after The Leader’s print date, we will run the results of the election on Wednesday, Aug. 3 online at OxfordLeader.com and in the Aug. 10 print edition.

When voting in Addison Township, the precincts are as follows:

Precinct 1 – Rowland Hall, 23 E. Elmwood Rd., Leonard

Precinct 2 – Addison Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd.

Precinct 3 – Fire Station 1, 4026 Forest St., Leonard

And, in Oxford Township the polling places are:

Precinct 1 – Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick Street, Oxford

Precinct 2 – Village of Oxford Community Room, 22 W. Burdick Street, Oxford

Precinct 3 – Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford

Precinct 4 – Lake Point Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford

Precinct 5 – Lake Point Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford

Precinct 6 – Parks and Recreation Community Room, 2795 Seymour Lake Road, Oxford

Precinct 7 – Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac Street, Oxford

Aside from voting for federal and state candidates, voters in both Oxford and Addison will cast votes for: County Commissioner – 5th District – if you’re a Democrat, Justin Willcock or if you’re a Republican, Michael Spisz.

In Addison Township voters will be asked to vote for Addison Township Trustee. Running for trustee for the republicans are Mary A. Frost; Kenneth J. H. Matheis; and Ron Renaud. There are three proposals (see story on Page 00)

Oxford Township voters will be asked to vote for one Trustee, Republican Catherine Colvin and to renew a millage for the North Oakland Transportation Authority.

— Don Rush