Wildcat hoops down Regina, fall to Belleville

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – The Oxford High School varsity girls basketball team is 2-1 after finishing up the second week of their season, with a win against Regina and a loss to Belleville.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats headed to Regina High School, defeating the Warren-based team, 36-24.

Leading scorers for Oxford were junior Allison Hufstedler with 16 points, junior Sophia Raab with nine points, senior captain Lexi Yankee with three points, senior captain Peyton Richter and senior Abby Snable with two apiece.

On Thursday, the ladies hosted Belleville High School, falling to the Tigers 50-36.

Leading performances for Oxford include Hufstedler with 14 points and eight rebounds, Raab with eight points, Richter with seven points and freshman Mia Champagne with seven points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats host Flushing on Tuesday with tip off set for 7 p.m. in the Ian Smith Gym at Oxford High School. The team travels to Heritage High School in Saginaw on Thursday.