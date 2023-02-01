Wildcats continue their winning (bowling) ways

Oxford High Schools varsity bowling teams hosted the North Farmington Raiders last Thursday at Collier Lanes. There was lots of excitement, both the boys and girls teams rolled their ways to victory.

The girls of Oxford continued their steady bowling winning 24 to 6.

“The Raiders are young on Girls Varsity and the Wildcats dominated,” ‘Cat Coach Claude “Jr.” Lafnear said.

The top bowler for Oxford was Senior Captain Macey Strevel. She had games of 206 and 164 to lead the way. She was followed closely by Senior Caroline Martinez who bowled 196-145 and Senior Tessa Bonk, 180. The girls are now 6 – 0 overall and 2 – 0 in the Oakland Activities Association Red Division.

There was a come from behind win for the boys, adding excitement to the night. The boys lost both baker games for the first time this season and found themselves down, 10 to 0. However, the experienced Wildcats won 6 of 10 individual matches and both head-to-head games to pull out the improbable comeback, winning the match,16 to 14.

Jason Paslean bowled 200 and185 and scored two victories to help secure the win for Oxford. Also winning matches were Zander Brown (191), Tegan Neale (222), Jacob Kemenah (201) and Tommy Mace (257). The match wasn’t decided until Mace tossed two strikes in the 10-frame of the final game. The boys are now 7 – 0 on the season and 2 – 0 in the Red Division.

Both Varsity teams competed in the Tri-county invitational this past weekend and against Avondale on Monday.

* * *

The Wildcats had a big performance by Junior Varsity bowler Matt vonKnorring. Matt tossed games of 259 and 264 for a spectacular 523 2 game series. The 523, 2 game series is the third highest in the state this year, Varsity or JV, Lafnear said.