Wildcats Win!

Oxford varsity football defeats West Bloomfield to claim division title

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The Oxford Wildcats stand alone atop the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Red division leaderboard after a resounding victory over the West Bloomfield Lakers on Thursday.

Oxford beat West Bloomfield 38-14 on the road to extend their winning streak to four games. The Wildcats are now 5-2 overall, 3-1 OAA Red.

Oxford racked up 359 total yards of offense while West Bloomfield had 225 yards. The Wildcats had 83 yards passing and 276 yards on the ground, while the Lakers had 118 yards passing and 107 yards rushing.

The Wildcats also converted 7-of-10 third down attempts, while the Lakers only converted 1-of-9 attempts. There were no turnovers in the game.

The game against the Lakers (3-4, 1-3 OAA Red) was Oxford’s final league game of the season. The Wildcat’s only league defeat was a 23-15 loss to Clarkston on Sept. 13.

Oxford takes on Oak Park in a non-division matchup at 7 p.m. Friday in Wildcat Stadium for Homecoming. The final game of the regular season is 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at home against Macomb Dakota (6-1).

In other games around the OAA Red, Lake Orion (5-2, 2-2 OAA Red) beat Clarkston 20-13 at Lake Orion’s Homecoming on Friday. Clarkston now falls to 4-3 overall, 2-2 OAA Red.

Rochester Adams (5-2, 2-2 OAA Red) defeated Stoney Creek 21-13 on Friday in a non-division matchup.