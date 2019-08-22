William D. Beltz, of Oxford, completed the last chapter of his life on Aug. 18, 2019. He was 80.

Born in Marlette on Jan. 11, 1939, the son of the late Earl R. Beltz and M. Ruth Beltz (nee Fitch).

Bill spent his childhood on a Tuscola County farm with his siblings: the late James R. Beltz, R. Ann (Ronald) Goetzke and the late Thomas M. Beltz.

After graduating from Marlette High School in 1957, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in San Diego, California and on Midway Island.

He was discharged in 1962 and was employed by Pontiac Motors/GMC where he worked as a skilled tradesman for 39 years.

On June 22, 1963, Bill married Muriel S. Hergenreder. This union was blessed with three children – daughters Cherie D. (deceased) and Wendi N. (Tommie) Ward, of Kingwood, Texas, and son William D. Beltz II, of Farmington Hills.

He’s also survived by grandsons Raymond W. Edwards, Theodore R. Edwards, Brendan J. Bennett and Sean W. Bennett.

Bill’s hobbies included gardening, stamp collecting and studying the American Civil War.

He was an active member of Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ (UCC) for more than 50 years.

Visitation will take place at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 1 Hovey St., on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

Military honors will take place at the church at the conclusion of the service. There will be a luncheon at the church in the fellowship hall immediately following the funeral.

A family committal service will take place at Kingston Cemetery in Kingston, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Congregational UCC, 1 Hovey St., Oxford, MI 48371.