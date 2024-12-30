Year in Review 2024 Part 1

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

Another year over and a new one about to begin.

This week, The Oxford Leader looks back at some of the stories – the news and business stories, sports and school highlights, public safety, events and photos – that helped shape the Oxford community in the first part of 2024.

In next week’s issue, we’ll continue our review of the 2024 highlights.

So, without further ado, this is the news that was…

Jan. 3

Oxford schools superintendent timeline released: District to use focus groups, surveys for guidance. During a special meeting on Dec. 18, the Oxford Board of Education received a draft timeline and plan for the superintendent search from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

Village council approves first reading of purchasing ordinance: The Oxford Village Council voted 4-0 to approve the first reading of the amendment at its Dec. 12 meeting. Council has been working toward amending its purchasing ordinance. The amended ordinance states that bidders located in the village of Oxford that are within 5% but no more than $5,000 higher than the responsible low bid amount, that contractor may be given the opportunity to match the low bid amount as long as there are no substantial difference in the services or materials being provided, and for bidders located in Oxford Township that are within 3% but no more than $3,000 with the same stipulations.

Boys, girls bowling teams dominate Troy: Varsity boys remain undefeated. The Oxford High School boys and girls bowling teams faced off against the Troy Colts at Collier Lanes on Dec. 21, with the varsity and JV teams putting in dominant performances in the final match before the winter break.

Jan. 10

Oxford Township seeks input on Master Plan: What areas of the township should have greater development in the future, and what areas should be left as they are? What types of housing, and on what size lots, should the township allow? The Master Plan outlines the future vision of the community’s land use and development over the next 10-20 years. It includes goals, objectives, and policies for public facilities and infrastructure and defines the desired nature of future development in the community.

Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak after crushing Ferndale: The Oxford boys varsity basketball team have found their momentum during a five-game winning streak that began in December. The Wildcats decisively won their fifth straight game on Thursday with a 60-20 victory over the Ferndale University Eagles.

Jan. 17

School board approves superintendent job posting: The Oxford Board of Education unanimously approved the job posting for the superintendent vacancy during the regular meeting on Jan. 9. “One of the things I know we discussed was that we prefer the candidate have trauma-informed training already,” said board President Dr. Erin Reis. The posting lists the salary range at $215,500 $230,5000, and lists benefits and highlights of the Oxford school and community, as well as district points of pride.

Oxford school board receives grant updates: District did not get safety, security grants. The district has received several new grants including a per-pupil mental health grant, a grant to address learning loss, a grant to help educate parents and students on FAFSA, state funds for universal school breakfast and lunch, a grant to supplement the increase in transportation costs, and a grant to help fund training future educators.

The Dealership event venue to open in downtown Oxford: A historic building in downtown Oxford is getting a new purpose with a historic feel. The former Williams Art Glass building, 22 N. Washington Street, will now be home to The Dealership, an event venue with a rustic feel. It is owned by life-long Oxford resident Kyle Morski.

Wildcat girls basketball wins three straight: The Oxford High School girls varsity basketball team has started the new year with three straight victories as the players prepared to head into OAA Red league play on Tuesday. The team defeated Bloomfield Hills 73-45 on Jan. 4.

Jan. 24

Oxford DDA’s development, funding plan is up for renewal: The Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s financing and development plan is up for renewal and the public, downtown business owners and taxing authorities will have a chance to weigh in on the plan during a public hearing on Feb. 13.

Homeless man dies of hypothermia in Orion Twp.: A 60-year-old homeless man died in Orion Township on Sunday, Jan. 14 after being exposed to bitter cold temperatures overnight, according to information from the Oak land County Sheriff’s Office.

Oxford schools receives new security, cabling for Drahner Road property: The property, formerly the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse, was purchased in 2021 for $2.5 million, and the district is looking to remodel and upgrade the building to house Oxford Bridges High School, LOFT, Oxford Virtual Academy and the technical department. The project is expected to cost less than $5 million.

Wrestling team slams LO, Rochester: Oxford Varsity Wrestling added two more wins in the OAA Red as they defeated Rochester Adams and Lake Orion last Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Girls varsity bowling finishes second at county championship: Both the girls and boys varsity bowling teams competed in the 2024 Oakland County Championships Jan. 13, with girls team finishing in second place.

Jan. 31

Fire department rescues two teens who fell through ice on Paint Lake: The Oxford Fire Department averted what could have been a tragedy, rescuing two teenagers who fell through the ice on Paint Lake on Sunday afternoon The incident happened at 1:35 p.m. after the teens were approximately 75 yards from shore near the DNR access site. One teen had gone completely under water and was transported to a hospital as a precaution. The second teen only had one leg fall through the ice and was released to his parents, said Oxford Fire Chief Matt Majestic.

Oxford schools facing $5 million budget deficit over next five years: Oxford schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Markavitch and director of budgets Courtney Makowski gave the board of education an update on the projected five-year budget deficit during the regular meeting on Jan. 23. Currently, the district is forecasting a cumulative deficit of $5,138,700 over the next five years.

Oxford schools switching to iPads for staff, students: The Oxford Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of 124 iPads at a cost of $57,354 During the regular meeting on Jan. 23. Currently, students in the district use Chromebooks. The iPads are part of a pilot program to see if switching the district over to all iPads is feasible.

Oxford girls basketball honors Hana St. Juliana: The gymnasium was full last Thursday of Wildcats who came to not only support the Oxford High School girls basketball team in their game against the Stoney Creek Cougars but also to honor Hana St. Juliana, one of four students killed in the tragedy at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. St. Juliana was a member of the school’s volleyball team, basketball team and lacrosse team. Every year Oxford’s girls basketball team utilizes one of its home games to pay tribute to St. Juliana and raise money for the Hana Memorial Garden fund.

Oxford girls bowling wins Tri County Invitational: The Oxford girls varsity bowling team out rolled 17 teams across three counties to take the Tri County Invitational title on Saturday. Both Wildcats varsity bowling teams competed in the Tri County Invitational Jan.27 at 5 Star Lanes in Troy, one of the premier events of the year with programs from Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties.

Oxford’s Johnson gets 100th victory: Junior Luke Johnson finished the last of the OAA Red League wrestling dual meets reaching a milestone at Oxford High School last Wednesday. Johnson had a first period fall over Rochester’s Ryan Cannon in the 165-pound weight class for his 100th career win. A win over Clarkston’s Matteo Marino, 8-6, put him at 101 by the end of the night.

Feb. 7

Jury set to decide fate of Oxford school shooter’s mother in manslaughter trial: Jury deliberations in the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, began on Monday. Crumbley, 45, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments on Friday after seven days of testimony from law enforcement, school employees, shooting victims and other witnesses.

Oxford schools proposes teacher CTE program at Oxford High School: On Jan. 23 during the regular board of education meeting, director of career focused education Lisa Butts gave a presentation proposal for a new career technical education program, the teacher cadet program.

Oxford Elementary students start Wildcat Super Reader Book Club: Kellen Fairchild and Lotus LaCelle love to read. So much so that the two fourth graders at Oxford Elementary started their own book club, reviewing books on their Facebook page with regular chapter reviews, offering selected activities and crafts to complement each book and encouraging others to engage in the discussion.

Feb. 14

‘We Love Bartlo!’: OES staff have their heads shaved for fundraiser. The entire school – students, staff, friends and family – came together during an assembly to watch as Principal Jeff Brown, media paraprofessional Shannon Shafer and school security guard Ryan Schnettler all had their heads shaved in support of third grade teacher Jaime Bartlo, who is on leave while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Eight Oxford High School student-athletes sign to play college sports: Oxford High School seniors Sean Wilson, Gabriela Wait, Ellie Seiter, Liam Pearson, Olin Charnstrom, Korinne Ihrke, Cooper Caufman and Jay Cady signed their letters of intent on Feb. 7.

Seven Wildcat wrestlers move on to regional tournament: Luke Johnson and Micah Roper finished as district champions. Gavin Lewis and Chase Beall each finished in second place; Finnegan McDevitt and Ian Jones in third place; and Dominic Benjamin in fourth place.

Feb. 21

Oxford schools to cut five positions: During its meeting on Feb. 13, the Oxford Board of Education voted unanimously on five lay-offs starting at the end of June. The layoffs are part of a budget reduction plan. The five positions affected are three guest administrator positions, the school safety administrator, and the assistant superintendent of secondary instruction.

Amended purchasing ordinance receives final village council approval: Village, township bidders to receive matching opportunities. The Oxford Village Council unanimously approved the village’s newly-amended purchasing ordinance during its Feb. 13 meeting.

Five Wildcats head to state wrestling finals: Junior Luke Johnson finished as regional champion in the 157-pound weight class. Senior Micah Roper (175) and sophomore Gavin Lewis (106) finished in second place. Senior Jewlie Gonzalez (130) and sophomore Cheyenne Frank (110) finished as regional champions in their respective weight classes.

Feb. 28

Oxford High School goes into ‘secure protocol’ after bomb threat: Oxford High School went into “secure protocol” shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday after receiving an email about a bomb threat against the school. The message said an unidentified person had a bomb in a vehicle in the parking lot and was going to detonate the bomb, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stated.

New playground coming to Seymour Lake Twp. Park: A new playground will be coming to the south end of Seymour Lake Township Park this spring. The new playscape is three times larger and has additional accessory features and will be inclusive for those with adaptive needs.

March 6

Students, staff, parents weigh in on superintendent search: During the Oxford Board of Education meeting on Feb. 27, Sarena Shivers of Hazard, Young and Attea Associates presented a summary of all of the feedback received during the focus groups HYA conducted for the current superintendent search.

Oxford school board gets threat, suicide assessment update: During the school board meeting on Feb. 27, Dr. Allison Willemin, executive director of school safety, operational technology and student services, gave the Oxford board of education a quarterly safety update that included an updated number for suicide risk assessments and threat assessments.

Florida man arrested after leading Oxford police on a chase through the village: A Florida man, 33, led Oxford police officers on a chase through downtown Oxford late on Feb. 22, trying several times to flee from authorities before eventually being caught at a dead end on a service road. Two Oxford police officers were in the driveway of the Oxford Police Department and heard a revving engine at 9:03 p.m. The officers then witnessed a dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed in a 25 miles per hour zone on eastbound W. Burdick Street.

March 13

Oxford school board to interview five candidates for superintendent: The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education narrowed down potential superintendent candidates from 19 candidates to five during a special meeting on March 4. The district will now arrange interviews with the candidates.

Oxford school board approves Drahner Road project budget increase: During the regular meeting on Feb. 27, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education approved a $206,581 change order for the Drahner Road project, as well as a fee of $107,616 to tap into the Oxford Township sewer and water. The Drahner Road project was originally budgeted to cost approximately $5 million.

Oxford RoboCats win Judges’ Award at Lake City district competition: Team 2137, the Oxford Robo Cats, competed last weekend at the FIRST in Michigan District Lake City Event at Lake City School, where the team won the Judges’ Award and made it to the semifinals with their robot.

Five Wildcat wrestlers earn all-state honors at state championship: Micah Roper finished second in the 175-pound weight class. Luke Johnson (157) and Gavin Lewis (106) finished in third place. For the girls tournament, Cheyenne Frank finished in second place in the 110-pound weight class and Jewlie Gonzalez finished in sixth place in the 130-pound weight class.

Oxford’s Charnstrom earns state swimming championship: Olin Charnstrom was champion of the pool at Oakland University March 1 and March 2. Charnstrom finished in first place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.10 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle in 45.03. During the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Swim and Dive State Championship, Liam Pearson finished in fifth place in the 1-meter dive with a total score of 394.25 points in 11 dives.

March 20

Three superintendent candidates to tour Oxford schools: After five interviews over three nights, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education has decided to move candidates Cormac Lynn, David Raleigh and Tonya Milligan to the second round of interviews. The candidates will each have a tour of the district, followed by final interviews on April 2.

Oxford Twp. board approves RFP for single waste hauler: The Oxford Township Board of Trustees approved a single waste hauler Request for Proposal (RFP) document during its meeting on March 12, outlining the criteria for companies to submit bids to potentially become the township’s exclusive garbage carrier. Voters will cast ballots on the issue in the November General Election.

Two Oxford residents named to prestigious Oakland County ‘40 Under 40’ class: The Oakland Together 40 under 40 highlights professionals who live and work in Oakland County. Among the 40 members of the 12th class are Oxford residents Angela Gill and Brooke Scott.

Oxford school shooter’s father found guilty on all charges: A jury found James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, guilty on March 14 on four counts of involuntary man slaughter. Crumbley, 47, had pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the deaths of Oxford High School students Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Oxford Twp. renews fire dispatch service contract with Oakland County: 24% increase expected in the first year. Oxford Township is renewing its fire department dispatch services contract with Oakland County but township officials are not happy with the cost increases. The Oxford Township Board of Trustees voted 6-0 during its March 13 meeting to renew the Fire Dispatch Service Agreement with Oakland County for the next three years. Trustee Rod Charles was absent from the meeting.

Driver who caused five-vehicle crash on M-24 arrested after fleeing the scene: A Davison man who allegedly caused a five-vehicle crash on M-24 was caught after fleeing the scene of the accident and now has a court date. The Oxford Police Department received a call around 4:37 p.m. March 14 for an accident involving four vehicles and a semi-truck that occurred at N. Washington and First streets, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Oxford police Officer Rouse promoted to sergeant: During the Oxford Village Council meeting on March 12, Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold announced that police Officer Gary Rouse was promoted to the department’s night shift sergeant.

March 27

Oxford Chamber of Commerce presents honors to two area women: The Oxford Chamber of Commerce honored two area women with leadership awards at their annual State of the Community breakfast. Chamber Executive Director Amy Desotell presented awards to Oxford Chamber Board of Trustees Treasurer Debbie Uren and Polly Ann Trail manager Linda Moran.

April 3

‘Sending peace and love from Oxford’: Oxford middle school students send paper cranes to Japan for peace. Oxford Middle School librarian Catherine Willoughby and her husband were planning a trip to Japan over spring break, and she thought she would see if any middle school students wanted to make paper cranes that she could place on a monument in Hiroshima. Oxford Middle School sixth graders Clara Umscheid, Zofia Williams, Ana Ambrosio and Alexandria Firth folded more than 300 paper cranes during their academic break times for Willoughby to take to Japan.

Oxford robotics team qualifies for state championship: Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137 The Oxford Robo Cats, competed last Friday and Saturday at the FIRST in Michigan District Troy Event 2, where the team won the Impact Award and made it to the semifinals. The Impact Award is the most prestigious award offered by FIRST.

April 10

Oxford RoboCats heading to FIRST Robotics World Championship in Houston: Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137 the Oxford Robo Cats, competed over the weekend at the FIRST in Michigan State Championship at Saginaw Valley State University making it to the semifinals. The FIRST in Michigan State Championship is composed of the top 160 FIRST Robotics teams in the state.

The Smart Bookies win 4th grade Battle of the Books: Ten teams of fourth graders representing Oxford’s elementary schools competed in Battle of the Books on April 2 at the Oxford High School Performing Arts Center. The 4th graders read five books on their own time in preparation for the Battle.

April 17

Oxford Twp. board approves three millages to go before voters: The Oxford Township Board of Trustees approved ballot language for three proposed millages to go before voters. The proposed fire services and Emergency Medical Services millage and the Safety Paths Millage will be placed on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. The police operating will appear on the Aug. 6 Primary Election ballot.

Oxford track and field team takes second place at Shake Off The Rust Invitational: The Oxford track and field team finished second at the Shake Off The Rust Invitational at Davison High School on Saturday.

Village sewer rates likely to increase each year for next five years: Water rates also likely to increase. The Oxford Village Council discussed potential sewer and water rate increases at its April 9 meeting, ultimately deciding to postpone the discussion until the next budget workshop. The proposed increases are due to “many county-wide system repairs and maintenance projects over the next five years,” and due to repair costs of sewer lines in Oxford, according to Village Manger Joseph Madore. The work is a result of a water main replacement program put in place by the state of Michigan.

Village council awards Hutch Paving Inc. contract for Park Street project: The Oxford Village Council awarded Hutch Paving Inc. the contract for the Park Street water main replacement and repaving project on April 9. Hutch Paving was the lowest bid out of four companies for the project that takes place on Park Street from Pontiac Street to Mechanic Street. The company will complete all asphalt and concrete work themselves and will work with Botswick Excavating for underground and grading work.

Oxford High School shooter’s parents sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter: The parents of the Oxford High School shooter were sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, April 9 for their role in the shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured. James and Jennifer Crumbley received the sentences in a Pontiac courtroom from Judge Cheryl Matthews. The Crumbley’s were previously convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in separate trials earlier this year.

April 24

Oxford school board selects Dr. Tonya Milligan as next superintendent: During the special meeting on April 16, the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to hire and enter contract negotiations with Dr. Tonya Milligan for the position of superintendent. The decision came after board discussion about two of the superintendent finalists, and who each board member preferred for the position.

Village Hall parking lot resurfacing begins: Demolition and resurfacing began on the Oxford Village Hall’s parking lot on April 15, marking the beginning of a project the village has been preparing for over at least five years.

Oxford girls soccer wins battle of the blue and gold: In a battle of blue and gold, the Oxford Girls Varsity Soccer team prevailed with a 4-2 win over Clarkston at Wildcat Stadium last Friday.

Oxford DDA to begin filing for 501c3 status through tech grant: Nonprofit status would allow additional grants and revenue streams for the DDA. The Oxford Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved the DDA to begin filing for 501c3 status at its April 15 meeting. The DDA will use a tech grant through Oakland County Main Street for the process.