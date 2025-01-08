Year in Review 2024 Part 3

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

Another year over and a new one about to begin.

This week, The Oxford Leader looks back at some of the stories – the news and business stories, sports and school highlights, public safety and events – that helped shape the Oxford community in the final months of 2024.

So, without further ado, this is the news that was…

Sept. 4

Oxford school board resolution requests state legislature mandate independent review of emergency response to Nov. 30 tragedy: The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted 6-0 on Aug. 27 to approve a resolution to ask the state legislature for an independent review of the emergency response to the Nov. 30, 2021 tragedy at Oxford High School. The resolution was written in response to recent statements made to news organizations about discrepancies in emergency response times and dispatch.

Sept. 11

Oxford Twp. releases Master Plan Survey results: The Oxford Town ship Master Plan Survey results are in and residents want to see more recreational and shopping opportunities and increased pedestrian safety. Residents also want to see housing development opportunities for young families and senior citizens, and most wanted to limit new non-residential development to the M-24 corridor.

Oxford football routs Harper Woods in home opener: The Wildcats shutout Harper Woods 38-0 on Sept. 6 in a non-conference game.

McLaren Oakland – Oxford launches ER, opens $35 million facility: Following more than a year of construction, the $35 million McLaren Oakland – Oxford medical campus continues its phased opening with the launch of its emergency department, the only provider of timely, potentially lifesaving emergency medicine located in the community.

Oxford varsity soccer shuts out Clarkston, 4-0, to remain undefeated: Oxford boys varsity soccer continued their winning streak with a 4-0 win over the Wolves on Sept. 5. The team is 7-0-2 on the season.

Sept. 18

Oxford Village Council approves two repair projects: The Oxford Village Council awarded the East Burdick Street and Oxford United Methodist Church repair projects to BSI Paving for $157,753, and approved a lease for the parking lot off of Burdick Street during its meeting on Sept. 10.

Lake Orion, Oxford cross country teams to raise funds for 42 Strong Foundation: Before the Lake Orion Oxford football game on Sept. 20, the Lake Orion and Oxford cross country runners will come together to support 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation by running a football from Lake Orion to Oxford.

Sept. 25

Village ‘informally’ talking with other trash service providers as Priority Waste wrestles with assets unexpectedly left in “daunting” condition: Trash has not been picked up on time at various locations throughout the Village of Oxford since the Fourth of July – three days after GFL, the village’s former waste hauler, sold the village’s route to current hauler Priority Waste. Village council members and administrators discussed the situation during their meeting on Sept. 10.

DDA votes to move Edison Alley parcel into village’s name: The Oxford DDA Board of Directors voted unanimously to move an Edison Alley parcel from the DDA’s name into the Village of Oxford’s name on Sept. 16.

Oxford Village Council approves police academy sponsorship: The Oxford Village Council voted 3-0 on Sept. 10 to approve sponsoring a candidate to attend the police academy during its meeting. The candidate, who was not named, receiving the sponsorship is a local resident who is currently a reserve officer with the department. The Oxford Village Police Department will pay $12,486 for their candidate.

Oct. 2

Oxford school board to join Michigan Liquid Asset Fund: The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Sept. 24 to approve the first reading of a resolution to join the Michigan Liquid Asset Fund. The MILAF complies with all state laws relative to investments. Currently, around 425 local districts participate, as well as community colleges, counties and townships.

Six Wildcats inducted into Hall of Fame on Sept. 20: Wildcats alumni Ron Kalso, Claude Lafnear, Matt Green, Carl Reaves, Jeff Bull and Kyle Rowley were inducted into Oxford’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 20.

Oxford Leader building for sale: View Newspaper Group, owner of 21 community newspapers including the Oxford Leader, Lake Orion Review, Clarkston News and The Citizen, announced they will be relocating to a new office space following the announcement of the sale of their current space on Lapeer Road. The current owners of the building at 666 S. Lapeer Road in Oxford announced last week their intention to sell the space.

Boys soccer remains undefeated, moves on to districts: The Oxford High School boys varsity soccer remains undefeated at 10-0-5 after victories over Rochester and Lapeer high schools last week. Oxford is currently ranked sixth in the state by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association and will begin district play next week.

Oct. 9

Oxford Public Library Board candidates must run as write-in candidates: There are eight candidates running for six seats on the Oxford Public Library Board in the Nov. 5 General Election, each for a four-year term. But a filing error – not checking the box for the Aug. 6 Primary Election – led to all the candidates being disqualified. Now, all eight candidates must run as write-in candidates.

Safety path millage on Oxford Twp. ballots in November: Oxford Township and Village of Oxford voters will consider a millage increase to support safety path work on Nov. 5. If approved, the increase would be up to .5 mills, which is 50 cents per $1,000 of all taxable property in the township, and will be levied from 2024 through 2033.

Oxford DDA celebrates The Courtyard’s grand opening: Oxford’s DDA celebrated the grand opening of their latest public space, The Courtyard, in downtown Oxford behind Victoria’s Bistro on Thursday, Oct. 3. The DDA secured the $50,000 grant, which was matched to a $50,000 Consumers Energy grant along with private investment dollars from investor Les Thomas.

Oct. 16

Village water plant PVC pipe leak could lead to boil-water advisory for residents: On Oct. 8, the Oxford Village Council discussed a PVC pipe leak in the village’s water plant on Glaspie Street and now its repair will likely lead to a boil-water advisory for its residents. The leaking pipe connects to a water softener, and there is no way to isolate the leak. Repairs require the system to be opened. Anytime the system is opened a boil water advisory is required.

Wildcats Win! Oxford varsity football defeats West Bloomfield to claim division title: The Oxford Wildcats stand alone atop the OAA Red division leaderboard after a resounding 38-14 victory over West Bloomfield on Oct. 10. Oxford extended their winning streak to four games and are now 5-2 overall, 3-1 OAA Red.

Oxford Village Council approves increased scope of work in East Burdick project: The village council voted 5-0 to approve an increased scope of work for the East Burdick Street repair project on Oct. 8. The increase brings the project from about $170,000 to an estimated $200,000, and will be charged to the village’s major streets capital improvement fund.

Oct. 23

Oxford Village Council approves negotiation between attorney, Vickie Hauff for clerk/treasurer contract: Oxford Village Council voted 5-0 to authorize village attorney Bob Davis to negotiate with Victoria Hauff for the office of Village Clerk/Treasurer position during on Oct. 8. Hauff was one of two candidates interviewed during the meeting.

DDA’s executive director resigns after nearly four years on the job: Oxford DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook submitted her resignation on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and completed her final day in the position last week. “After considerable reflection and prayer, I have come to the decision that my journey in this role has reached its natural conclusion,” Westbrook said.

Oxford defeats Lake Orion in penalty shootout to claim district title: The Oxford High School boys varsity soccer team are district champs after winning a hard-fought game 2-1 against Lake Orion on Oct. 17 in a penalty shootout. This is the Wildcats second consecutive district title, after defeating Clarkston 3-2 last year to claim in the district championship at Oxford High School.

Oct. 30

Village water plant repairs will not require boil water advisory: The upcoming repairs to the Village of Oxford’s water plant on Glaspie Street will not require a boil water advisory. After further discussion and another site visit with EGLE representatives, it was determined that the location of the repair will allow work to be done without requiring a boil water advisory.

Oxford DDA appoints Kimberly Smith as Executive Director: The Oxford DDA Board of Directors voted 7-1 to appoint Kimberly Smith as its full-time executive director on Oct. 21. Board Member Rod Charles cast the lone nay vote, and Board Member Leigh Ann Knaus was absent.

Oxford High School placed on lockdown after ‘swatting’ threat traced to Europe: Oxford High School was placed on lockdown on Oct. 24 after someone called in a threat to the school, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the threat, believed to be “swatting,” came from the Netherlands and is not believed to be credible. An unknown caller reported the threat around 11:45 a.m., claiming there was a person in a bathroom with an AK-47-type automatic rifle and a pipe bomb and was threatening to shoot everyone and detonate the bomb.

Nov. 6

Oxford school district adds to fund balance: The Oxford Board of Education approved their annual audit report on Oct. 29. With general fund revenues of $107,188,347, and general fund expenditures of $106,856,121, the district added $332,226 to their fund balance for a total fund balance of $17,193,538.

Oxford downs Davison in first round of districts: The Oxford varsity football team beat the Davison Cardinals 21-14 on Friday in the first round of district play at Davison High School. The Wildcats (7-3) now head to Grand Blanc (8-2) on Nov. 8 to take on the Bobcats in the district final game.

BIGGBY Coffee coming soon to Oxford: Amy Harris hosted a ground breaking for her BIGGBY Coffee store at 151 S. Lapeer Rd, which is expected to open in February 2025. Harris’ Biggby Coffee franchise is being developed as a 715 sq. ft. drive thru only coffee shop with a walk-up window and small patio.

Nov. 13

Nov. 5 General Election Results: Local government and school board races have been decided, with voters returning many incumbents to their seats. Some new members have also joined the Oxford Township Board of Trustees, Oxford Village Council and Oxford Community Schools Board of Education.

Oxford Twp. residents deny safety path, single waste hauler proposals: Fire Millage passes. More than 57% of voters in Oxford Township supported a fire and emergency medical services millage in the Nov. 5 General Election, but decisively rejected the proposed single waste hauler ordinance and the safety path millage.

Oxford loses 29-7 to Grand Blanc in football district final: The Oxford Wildcats varsity football team had a dramatic come-from-behind win against Davison in the district semifinal on Nov. 1. That was not to be the case against Grand Blanc in the district Nov. 8, with the Bobcats ending the Wildcats’ season with a 29-7 victory. Oxford finishes the season at 7-4, 3-1.

Nov. 20

Oxford Village Council approves employment agreement with new clerk/ treasurer: The Oxford Village Council approved the employment agreement for the village’s new clerk/treasurer Vickie Hauff, and to have it executed on Nov. 12. According to the agreement, Hauff will perform functions and duties set by village council resolution each year. The resolution will be updated annually in December following a performance review.

Oxford High School shooting victims’ families hold press conference demanding state-led investigation: Family members of the Oxford High School shooting victims held a press conference at Legacy 925 on Nov. 18 to demand Michigan lawmakers mandate and fund an independent investigation into the events leading up to the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting.

Oxford Twp. board approves Danielle Smith as deputy supervisor: The Oxford Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 on Nov. 13 to appoint Danielle Smith as the new township deputy supervisor effective Jan. 1, 2025. According to the township resolution, “the Deputy, in case of absence, sickness, death or disability of the Supervisor shall possess the powers and perform the duties of the Supervisor, except the Deputy shall not have a vote on the Township Board.”

Nov. 27

Oxford Twp. government officials take their oaths of office: Judge Laura E. Polizzi, of the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills, administered the oath of office to members of the 2024-28 Oxford Township Board of Trustees; Supervisor Jack L. Curtis, Clerk Curtis W. Wright, Treasurer Joseph G. Ferrari and Trustees Catherine Colvin, Rod Charles, Jeffrey Omtvedt and David Wagner.

Two people taken the hospital after Orion Twp. condo explosion: A massive explosion at the Keatington New Town Condominiums on Nov. 19 evening destroyed at least one condominium and heavily damaged several others, authorities said. Two people with critical injuries were transported to the hospital, and a couple more individuals sustained minor injuries, said Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen.

Dec. 4

Oxford Community Schools invites community input on strategic planning: The Oxford school district is in the beginning stages of constructing their new strategic plan to establish a clear direction for the district’s future with the aim of defining the district’s vision, goals and values. To request an electronic survey, visit https:// tinyurl.com/ocsforum1. The link is also available on the district’s website.

Oxford Chamber of Commerce celebrates annual bridge lighting: Around two dozen people gathered in downtown Oxford to celebrate the Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s Obrecht Bridge holiday lighting of the Bridge across M-24 on Monday, Nov. 25.

Dec. 11

Jake Champagne ties OHS all-time scoring record in dominant win over Anchor Bay: Oxford High School senior Jake Champagne tied Oxford’s all-time scoring record during a 75-40 win over Anchor Bay on Dec. 6. Champagne’s 1,120th career point came in the second half of Friday’s basketball game, and was his 22nd point of the night. Champagne made six two-point shots, three three-point shots and one free throw during the game’s second and third quarter. He called tying the record a great feeling.

Oxford first responders share the Christmas spirit during Shop with a Hero: Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Oxford Township Substation, police officers from the Oxford Police Department and firefighters from the Oxford Township Fire Department volunteered their time and took up the mantle of Chris Kringle to bring holiday light into the lives of area children in need of a little Christmas spirit.

Free Meals newspaper drive nets more than $2,700: The Oxford Free Meals program volunteers took to the corners of Burdick Street and M-24 to sell copies of the Oxford Leader and The County Press on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 to raise funds for the program.

Dec. 18

Oxford village council approves Moyers Street proposal for design engineering services: Project estimated at $855,000. The Oxford Village Council unanimously approved a proposal for design engineering services for a Moyers Street project from ROWE Professional Services Company during their regular meeting on Dec. 10.

OHS students raising funds for a therapy dog for Georgia school shooting survivors: Oxford High School students Tristan Krajcarski, Sarah Gibbons, Amelia Brown, Kathryn Dupras and Sierra Musial are raising funds for a therapy dog for Georgia Apalachee High School shooting survivors. The efforts are part of an International Baccalaureate project created by seniors at the high school, who are part of the last graduating class to experience the 2021 shooting.