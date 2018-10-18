52 get free eye exams at Post 108

Fifty-two people got their eyes checked free of charge on Saturday at American Legion Post 108 in Oxford.

For the fourth straight year, a group of ophthalmologists, technicians and students from the Henry Ford College Ophthalmic Technician Program donated their time and talents to provide comprehensive eye exams to military veterans, their family members and anyone else in the public who needed one.

Folks who availed themselves of this opportunity were grateful.

“I really appreciate the volunteers that are doing this,” said Dennis Ringwelski, an Orion Township resident who served in the U.S. Army from 1962-68.

Ringwelski sees an ophthalmologist regularly, but decided this event would be a good chance to get an additional screening as an extra precaution.

“This is like a second opinion,” he said.

“I’m glad that they’re here,” said Lake Orion resident Eduarda Crain. “I’m happy with the results.”

Crain retired from the Michigan Education Association and does not have vision insurance. A story promoting the free exams, published in both the Oxford Leader and Lake Orion Review, reminded her and her husband about the event.

“We missed it before,” she said. “Thank you for writing the article.”

Dr. Anne Nachazel, an ophthalmologist with East Side Eye Physicians in St. Clair Shores and Shelby Township, said it was a “pleasure” and an “honor” to serve everyone.

In addition to evaluating vision, the doctors screened people for “basic and common eye diseases,” including cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration, according to Nachazel, who chairs the public service committee for the Michigan Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons.

Folks who were examined had nothing but praise for the way they were treated and how smoothly the event went.

“It’s very well-organized,” Ringwelski said. “They keep track of you all the way through the system.”

“I’m just really pleased with the efficiency,” Crain said. “It’s amazing.”

The event was sponsored by the Michigan Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, The Lourdes J. Aragones Charitable Mission Fund, Rotary Club of Oxford and Post 108.