Addison’s senior program celebrates six months





Around 30 senior citizens gathered in the Addison Township Hall community room Friday morning to try their hand at painting, while also celebrating the six-month mark of the township’s new senior program.

Jerry Thomas, an Addison resident of 25 years, has been the leader of the senior program’s painting class since the start of the program.

“We’re learning from each other during these classes,” Thomas said. “Everybody has their own talents. For me, (painting is) an outlet for emotions. When life gets a little tough, I sit down and start painting, and I try to teach others what I’ve learned by doing that.”

One of Thomas’ eager students is Marylee Rode, who has lived in Addison for nearly 15 years, said she has loved having a place to meet new people and an opportunity to learn from other local seniors.

“I love the senior center,” Rode said. “It’s been fun. It gives me something to do. I’m an early-riser. I get up early, do my housework and everything, come here for a few hours, unwind, and it’s a change of scenery for me, being retired.”

Along with painting classes, the program offers a variety of other activities for local seniors, including yoga classes, euchre tournaments, potluck meals, computer classes, iPhone classes, and a class on essential oils.

According to Senior Coordinator Marie May, the program has welcomed nearly 1,000 seniors since its launch in January.

“I’ve seen a lot of interest in the activities we offer and the speakers that come in to the center are just wonderful. I have learned so much from them about things I didn’t know, being a senior myself,” said May. “It’s wonderful… I think everybody needs to hear these things.”

Addison residents ages 50 and older are invited to participate. For more information on Addison Township’s senior program and to view its monthly activities calendar, visit www.twp.addison.mi.us and click “senior calendar” or contact May at (248) 628-3388.

The community room/senior center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.