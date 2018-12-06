Adoption event leads to homes for a dozen dogs

A dozen dogs found homes Saturday thanks to the Oxford-based K9 Stray Rescue’s participation in a national adoption event.

K9 Stray Rescue League was one of 81 organizations spread across 14 states that was invited to participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) Empty the Shelters event.

During Empty the Shelters, the rescue group’s standard adoption fees were suspended and the public was able to adopt all dogs – with the exception of puppies – for the reduced cost of $20 each.

At K9 Stray Rescue League, it normally costs $220 to adopt young and adult dogs. It’s $125 for senior dogs.

Finding homes that day were Jubilee, Sassy, Wendy, Pretzel, Mona, Autumn, Faith, Coffee, Petunia, Tinky, Ace and Cowboy.

Although they weren’t part of the Empty the Shelters event, 10 puppies also got adopted that day.