Asst. village manager leaving for Troy

After about 15 months on the job, Drew Benson, assistant Oxford Village manager, is moving on.

He accepted an administrative position with the City of Troy’s government and his last day in Oxford is Oct. 4.

Benson thanked the village council, at its Sept. 25 meeting, “for the opportunity to serve this community.”

“I really have enjoyed my time here,” he said. “I feel very good about the strides that we’ve made.”

Benson began working for the village on June 26, 2017. He was brought in by Jaymes Vettraino, who was the interim village manager at the time. Benson’s original title was assistant interim manager.

He continued working for the village under that title when the second interim manager, Evan Teich, started in August 2017. When Joseph Madore filled the manager position on a permanent basis in December 2017, the interim part of Benson’s title was dropped.

In addition to serving as part of the village administration, Benson worked eight hours a week for the Downtown Development Authority.

Council, which voted 4-0 to accept his resignation “with regrets,” had nothing but good things to say about Benson’s performance.

“You were exactly what was needed when it was needed, in my opinion,” said Councilman Erik Dolan. “You brought a level of research that certainly wasn’t here (before), which resulted in unbelievable work product.”

“I, for one, greatly appreciate everything that you’ve done for this village in a very short period of time,” Dolan added. “And I say that not as a councilperson, but as a resident and a taxpayer. It’s been worth every penny.”

Bossardet echoed Dolan’s sentiments and told Benson he’s “going to be truly missed.”

“I don’t think that people realize the amount of energy and work that you have put forth in that job – (an amount) that quite frankly, has never been put forth before,” she said. “We’re going to notice that you’re not here. Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

“If you ever need a recommendation in the future, don’t hesitate to ask any of us,” said Councilman Joe Frost.

When asked if the village is planning to fill Benson’s position, Madore told this reporter another person is needed to help run the office, but it remains to be seen if he or she would serve as assistant manager.

“We need somebody,” Madore said. “Whether they will have that title or not, I’m not sure.”

Benson has been working in the village office three days a week and averaging about 30 hours. His hourly wage is $18.

When he leaves, the only two full-time employees will be Madore and Clerk/Treasurer Teresa Onica. The other two members of the office staff are part-timers – one works 34 hours a week spread over four days while the other works two days a week, a total of 16 hours.

“It’s awful slim,” Madore said.