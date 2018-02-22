Bittersweet Winterfest: Cagers fall to Avondale, raise $2,400-plus for charity





The Winterfest game led to a tough 54-37 loss to Avondale for the Wildcat varsity basketball game.

Leading the Cats was junior Michael Raisch who scored 16 points. Sophomore Trey Townsend was next in scoring with eight points.

Junior Nolan Hiler had a great defensive effort and provided many hustle plays.

Despite Oxford’s loss, the Winterfest game also brought some good news for the Wildcats.

Plenty of donations were collected for the nonprofit organization Samaritan’s Feet, which provides shoes to children in need.

Oxford Head Coach Steve Laidlaw, along with Avondale’s Head Coach Tim Morton coached the game barefoot to raise awareness for the cause.

According to Laidlaw, the fund-raiser was “fantastic.” The team has been raising money to benefit Samaritan’s Feet since early February.

By game time, the Wildcats had raised over $1,900 as a school.

The team raised more than $2,400 in total towards the cause, according to Laidlaw.

Avondale, as of game time, had also raised more than $1,700 for the organization.

“Both programs anticipate having more funds to give to the effort,” said Laidlaw.

“It was a huge success. Many coaches, players and community people donated money, but it was the Oxford alumnus that were incredibly generous. I greatly appreciate Katie Goetz and the high school administration for supporting this endeavor.”

The Wildcats go up against Troy Athens at home on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.