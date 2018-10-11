Blessing of the pets Oct. 14

A special worship service for people and their pets will be held at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Oxford on Sunday, Oct. 14.

It starts at 11 a.m. A special blessing will be given to each pet along with a tag for their collar. All creatures, great and small, are welcome, but people are asked to keep them on a leash where appropriate.

Immanuel is located at the corner of Hovey and Dennison streets, one block west of M-24. The address is 1 Hovey St.

For more information, please visit www.icucc.org or call (248) 628-1610.