Board OKs nearly $1M bus buy

Oxford school officials unanimously approved the purchase of the district’s first set of buses at a Jan. 23 board of education meeting.

Proceeds from the $28.28 million bond approved by voters last year will pay for them.

Included in the approved bid, which was submitted by the Lansing-based Capital City Buses through the Michigan School Business Officials (MSBO) bus purchase program, was a total of 12 new school buses for $973,392.

Included are four 71-passenger buses and six 76-passenger buses, along with two 53-passenger buses, which have wheelchair lifts and are used to transport students with special needs.

The MSBO bus purchase program is a statewide competitive bidding program.

According to district officials, these new buses will replace the outdated ones.

The district has not yet collected any bond proceeds, but it won’t pay anything until the buses are delivered in June 2018, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sam Barna.

Officials have allocated a total of $1.5 million in bond proceeds towards the purchase of new buses and have also pledged to put any leftover bond proceeds towards more buses.