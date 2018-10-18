Bullets found in Kingsbury hallway

Police determined there was no foreseeable threat to students following an Oct. 12 investigation that resulted from a teacher finding five bullets laying in one of the hallways at Kingsbury Country Day School in Addison Township.

It is unclear where the bullets came from.

Kingsbury considers itself a “green” school, and routinely shuts hallway lights off on Fridays to conserve energy. While walking one of the halls at around 10:45 a.m., a teacher found five .45-caliber bullets laying on the ground. The bullets were immediately given to the head of school, or principal, and the school was put on lockdown while Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed by school officials there was no security footage available as the school has no security cameras and no threats had recently been made against Kingsbury.

The head of school also told deputies there was no protocol for this type of incident, but the students were on lockdown and barricaded in their classrooms.

Deputies advised school officials that a locker search should be done, but it was ultimately up to the school. The head of school told police “school administration really doesn’t like . . . searching lockers,” the report stated. Deputies called the Oxford Schools liaison officer for advice and he told them to follow the school’s lead in this situation, saying “it is up to them to decide how they want to handle the matter.”

Officers again recommended a locker search and called in a K9 unit from Commerce Township. Students were escorted from the building, while the K9 sniffed just about everywhere in the building. The dog was unable to access all classrooms, as teachers had barricaded the rooms strongly and some locks were unable to be broken.

The K9 officer informed school officials that a dog had less than a 5 percent chance to find a gun based off the scent of unused bullets alone. The K9 officer also recommended a locker search be performed to be certain there was no threat.

Kingsbury Head of School Dave Poirier came to the Oct. 15 Addison Township Board meeting to express his dissatisfaction with the deputies who responded to the situation, especially their timeliness. It was Poirer’s opinion that the deputy who responded spent too much time sitting in his squad car and did not provide any advice.

“During our conversation, (officers) did not provide us with any guidance or support in figuring out our emergency situation and basically told us as a school, we had to have our own plan,” he said at the meeting. “At that time, I kind of came up with my own plan.”

The officer on the scene, Deputy John Dobrowiak, explained to this reporter he was in his car for an extended period of time because he could not get his cellphone to work inside the school. The township meeting at which Poirer spoke was coincidentally about the controversial cellular monopole that was approved for construction across the street from Kingsbury.

Regarding a locker search, Dobrowiak said, “I tried to stress that to them . . . That’s a decision the school has to make.”

Poirier declined to comment on whether or not the school ever did a locker search, the safety procedures Kingsbury has in place, and his opinion on student safety.