Burn, baby, burn! Firefighters train on old home

Addison firefighter Jenna Seib (left) and Sgt. Chuck Johnson observe as the two-story house at 3801 Indian Lake Rd. burns Saturday as part of a training exercise. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

A house in Addison Township burned to the ground Saturday after local firefighters set it ablaze, then stood by and watched the destruction unfold.

But don’t worry, it was all done for educational purposes.

The Addison Township Fire Department conducted a live-burn training exercise using a vacant, two-story, log home believed to have been built in the 1930s.

Fire Chief Jerry Morawski explained such training is valuable experience for new firefighters because it helps them get acclimated to the thick smoke, intense heat and fast-moving flames produced by burning structures.

It also gives them “an idea of how much fire they can put out with 1,000 gallons of water.”

“That’s really beneficial for us out here to understand that (given) our limited (access to) water,” Morawski said.

Because there is no municipal water supply to draw from in Addison, there is no system of hydrants to which fire trucks can connect in emergencies.

As a result, the first engine sent to structure fires always contains 1,000 gallons of water, according to Morawski.

Addison personnel are trained to use this fixed amount of water as quickly and effectively as they can to either extinguish the fire right away or at least get it under control until more water arrives.

“We want to have water flowing in under 2 minutes from our time of arrival,” Morawski said.

Prior to Saturday’s exercise, firefighters had been using the house for training purposes for a month-and-a-half.

They learned search-and-rescue skills, firefighter survival techniques and how to rescue themselves from burning structures by bailing out of them using ropes and ladders.

“You need to be able to save yourself real quick if you have to,” Morawski said. “To do that, you have to practice.”

Four Oxford firefighters assisted in Saturday’s live-burn training.

“To have that working relationship with a neighboring department is just outstanding,” Morawski said.