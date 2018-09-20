Business owners lobby village to allow outdoor sales prohibited by zoning

What do a metal sculpture of a rocket and a riding lawn mower have in common?

Both can be purchased in Oxford Village, but neither can be displayed outdoors by the businesses selling them without violating the zoning ordinance.

That’s why the owners of those businesses approached council last week to see about changing things.

During public comment, Chuck Schneider, owner of Unique Stuff, and Koula Stoll, co-owner of Burdick Street Equipment, pleaded their cases as to why they should be allowed to continue displaying merchandise outside of their respective buildings.

Both are currently prohibited from doing so because their properties are located in the Central Business District (C-1) Transition zoning district where outdoor sales are not allowed.

Right now, under the zoning ordinance, outdoor sales are only permitted in General Business District (C-2) zoning after special use approval has been obtained from the planning commission. There’s a list of nine standards that must be adhered to by “open-air businesses” as they’re labeled in the zoning ordinance.

Under the village code of ordinances, the outdoor display and sale of merchandise is also allowed downtown, but only on the sidewalks along Washington St., between Broadway and East streets. That ordinance was enacted in October 1969.

However, that language conflicts with the current zoning ordinance, which does not allow outdoor sales in downtown’s C-1 Core zoning district, which includes the properties along Washington St.

Unique Stuff, located at 47 N. Washington St., sells specially-made “yard art” that’s typically so “heavy” and “big,” it’s “got to be outside,” explained Schneider.

Since opening May 1, Unique Stuff has welcomed 4,000 visitors from around Michigan, other states and Canada, according to Schneider.

“These people come from all over because they hear about the store,” he said. “I don’t call it a store anymore. I call it an attraction.”

Unique Stuff is only open Friday through Sunday, yet Schneider claimed the store averages “over 100 people a day.”

“I’d like all 100 to buy something,” he told council. “Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. But we have sold 500 items.”

Schneider suggested to council that the village “allow outside sales in all zoning classifications, not just in C-2.”

“I don’t really see the logic that says it should only be allowed in C-2,” he said.

He also suggested that permission to conduct outdoor sales be granted via a permit process. This way, the village can regularly “evaluate” a business’s compliance and choose whether or not to renew the permit, he said.

Stoll approached council because her business at 43 E. Burdick St. was issued a $25 ticket on Sept. 5 for the outdoor display of merchandise, a practice she said Burdick Street Equipment has engaged in, without any issues, since 2010.

“We stay out of everybody’s hair,” she said. “We stay out of trouble.”

Given that “everybody else in our area” – including competing stores like Tractor Supply Co. in the township – displays their demonstration models outside, Stoll wants to be able to do the same thing.

“We just want to continue on,” she said.

Stoll noted her business brings “a lot of people” to town.

“I’m a destination place for the Village of Oxford,” she said.

Her big question to council was, “Where do we go from here?”

Assistant Village Manager Drew Benson offered to provide council, at its next meeting, with a report regarding “what we know about (the outdoor sales issue) and how we got to this point.”

“We have put a significant amount of time and effort into learning about the history of this and why it may or may not have been enforced (in the past),” he said.

Councilman Erik Dolan said the village has “a responsibility to back our businesses.” While he understands there’s a “delicate balance” when it comes to maintaining the community’s “appearance,” Dolan believes “we also need to provide a method to allow these businesses to display product in a reasonable way.”

“We should be there for the businesses,” he said.