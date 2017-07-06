Christ the King to host golf outing fund-raiser July 30

Christ the King (CTK) Church will host a golf outing fund-raiser on Sunday, July 30 at Boulder Pointe Golf Club (1 Champions Circle) in Oxford Township.

Shotgun start for the four person scramble begins at 1 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Roast beef or lemon chicken will be served, along with salad and dessert.

Other activities that day will include a $5,000 putting challenge, a 50/50 raffle, and an opportunity for participants to swing the world’s largest driver.

Prizes will be awarded for long drive, closest to the pin and to first and second place winners.

Tickets for the full event will be sold for $85 each and tickets for dinner only will be sold for $35 each.

All proceeds will benefit the CTK Youth Ministry and will help local youths to attend Spring Hill Camp, a youth retreat which encourages kids to examine God’s plan for their lives.

To purchase tickets or learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.eventregisterpro.com/event/christthekinggolfouting or call (866) 445-7743.