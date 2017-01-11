Coleen Esther Raab, of Dryden, passed away on January 7, 2017. She was 78.

She was the loving wife of James for 58 years.

Coleen was the dear mother of Julie (Terry) Eaton, Piper (Richard) Collins, Jodi (Jon) Spieles, Barry (Tracy) Raab, and Raymond (Tammy) Raab. Cherished grandmother of Nicole (Brandon), Robbie, Justin (Kim), Heidi (Justin), Erin, James (Corina) Brooke (Adam), Ben, Conrad, Shane, Trey, Patrick, and Keegan. Great grandmother of Madison, Rian, Jackson, Landyn, Amelia, Raeleigh, and Finley. Sister of Vada, Delwood (Linda), Zelma (James), and Genine (Gary).

Coleen was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley (Red) and Viona Collier and brother Dean Collier.

Coleen attended Christ the King Church in Oxford. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, playing cards, bowling, baking and cooking. Coleen will especially be remembered for her love of Jesus and her gift of connecting her family with Jesus through prayer.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 13 at 12 p.m. at Christ the King Church (1550 W. Drahner Rd.) in Oxford with a luncheon immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Christ the King Church.

Arrangements in the care of the Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com