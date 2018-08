Did you hear the roar? Did you feel the ground shake? Did your heart suddenly swell with Wildcat pride? At 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, the 2018 Oxford football season officially began as the varsity team set foot on the famous blue turf for its first practice. Head Coach Bud Rowley is busy preparing his men to take on the Romeo Bulldogs in the first game on Friday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at home. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat! Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.