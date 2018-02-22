Convicted rapist arrested on child porn charges

A 33-year-old Oxford Township man, previously convicted of rape in another state, was arrested for the possession, production and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Scott Edward Lutze was arraigned Feb. 14 in Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court on five counts of possession, two counts of distribution and two counts of production of child sexually abusive material. He was also charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

His bond was set at $500,000 and he’s currently lodged in the Oakland County Jail.

According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police, its Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) initiated an investigation when it learned that “Lutze was downloading child sexually abusive material from the internet.”





The CCU was assisted by troopers from the MSP Metro North and Lapeer posts along with officers from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Lutze had been living in the Oxford Village Condominiums on Seymour Lake Rd., just west of Seymour Lake Township Park.

A search warrant was executed at his residence on Feb. 13 and a forensic examination of the digital evidence seized there led to the charges against Lutze, according to the MSP.

Lutze is on a lifetime sex offender registry and will be charged as a habitual offender.

In July 2011, he was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of pornography involving a minor in California, according to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry.

“The California incidents were from while he was in the military,” said Det. Trooper Specialist Brandon Rutt.

State police are looking into whether Lutze’s alleged crimes were limited to the computer world or encompassed any contact with minors.

“That’s still an ongoing investigation based off of what we found,” Rutt said. “We still are going to take a look at everything just to make sure we’re covering our bases, but as of right now, there’s not a whole lot of information (about) actual contact.”

Although he lives in Oxford, Lutze does not work in the community. His work address is listed on the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry as 2515 Lapeer Rd. in Flint, which is a Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling facility.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any possible child sexual exploitation is encouraged to report it by calling 1-877-MI-CYBER (1-877-642-9237).