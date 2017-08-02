Council OKs clerk contract

It’s official – Oxford Village has a new clerk/treasurer.

Last week, council voted 5-0 to approve an employment agreement for Lee Ann O’Connor, of Waterford.

“With all of the significant changes the village is undergoing, it’s my intention to try to create a more positive and professional culture,” said Councilman Erik Dolan. “I thought she had the attributes required to do that.”





O’Connor, who’s currently the city clerk for Rochester, a position she’s held since 2001, will start work on a full-time basis Aug. 28. She will be in the office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and attend evening meetings as required by council.

“I think I can help Oxford stabilize and start to move forward,” she said.

“I think we need a fresh pair of eyes to look at (how) things (are done in the village) and I think she’ll bring that,” said village President Sue Bossardet. “I like her enthusiasm.”

Until the contract takes effect at the end of the month, O’Connor will be working one full day (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) per week for $30 per hour and receive no benefits.

Her starting annual salary with the village will be $56,000, plus health and retirement benefits. Her current annual salary with Rochester is $65,937, plus benefits.

Under the village contract, her salary will increase to $58,000 on Aug. 28, 2018, then $60,000 on Aug. 28, 2019 and $62,500 on Aug. 28, 2020.

After 2020, her salary will increase by 2.5 percent once she completes all the requirements to be a Certified Public Finance Administrator, according to the agreement.

O’Connor, a 1984 graduate of Rochester High School, has almost 30 years experience working in the city clerk offices for Rochester, Ferndale and Royal Oak.

“I just think that she’s bringing a wealth of knowledge from her years of being a clerk,” Bossardet said.

Under her contract with the village, O’Connor is required to complete all the education and training necessary to perform the duties of treasurer.

She must participate in the annual Treasurer’s Institute, a week-long program put on by the Michigan Municipal Treasurers Association. She will be attending the institute’s 2018-20 sessions in order to become a Michigan Certified Professional Treasurer.

The contract also requires O’Connor to become a Certified Public Finance Administrator.

“I’m just anxious to start a new phase (in my career) and learn something new,” O’Connor said. “The treasurer stuff is going to be all new to me.”

Council interviewed O’Connor for the position on July 18.

Dolan was impressed with her.

“When she stated that the way things are done needs to be dictated by policy and law, that’s exactly how I feel,” he said. “That jumped out at me, almost immediately. It was an answer I’ve been looking for since I became involved in the Village of Oxford.”

Dolan views O’Connor as an “integral component” of the “leadership team” he believes the village “needs to assemble.”

“She seems to be Step One,” he said. “I feel we are very fortunate as a community to have had the opportunity to secure her as an employee.”

In the event O’Connor quits or is terminated by the village, she will receive a severance package. Under the contract, she’s entitled to a month’s pay after one full year of employment and two months’ pay after two years. If she works three or more years, O’Connor will be entitled to a maximum of three months severance pay.