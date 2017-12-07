Crafting event raises more than $1,700 for local causes

More than 40 local women came together on Nov. 25 to raise money for several charitable causes through crafting during the event “Crafting for our Community.”

From scrapbooking to card making, those in attendance gathered at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Oxford to craft in the company of friends.

All in attendance were asked to make a charitable donation to help local causes.

More than $900 was raised in donations during the event for the Oxford chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to meet the nutritional needs of children and families.

Additionally, over $800 was raised to benefit the family of Mark Terrian, an Oxford resident who is battling rectal cancer.

The event was organized by Stephanie McFadden, an Oxford resident and administrator of the Facebook group “Oxford Michigan Scrapbookers USA, ” which serves as an online community for local women to discuss, share and sell scrapbooking, card making and other paper craft projects and supplies.

“I was completely floored by the donations that came in,” said McFadden. “It was way more than I ever would have imagined. I want to thank everyone for coming together… all of the businesses, the organizations, the pastors of Holy Cross and those who attended. The fact that everyone in Oxford stepped up in such a huge way is just amazing to me.”

McFadden said she is hoping to organize “Crafting for our Community” events again in the future to help other local families that need it.

The group has set April 2018 as its next tentative “Crafting for Our Community” date.