Dunckley resigns





Oxford High School Principal Todd Dunckley has announced his resignation from Oxford Community Schools “in order to pursue career opportunities.”

Dunckley will continue as OHS principal until June 30, the conclusion of the current school year.

He did not return phone calls seeking comment.

In his March 10 letter of resignation, Dunckley reflected on his time in Oxford.

“Oxford has genuinely become my home and extended family, and while (I’m) sad to leave behind the cherished daily fulfillment, I depart with an abundance of positive memories and friendships,” he wrote.

“There truly exists a village here working for the betterment of every child,” Dunckley noted. “I will always be proud to be a Wildcat.”

Dunckley came to OHS in 2010 to serve as assistant principal. The following year, he was promoted to principal.

At OHS, he assisted in the development of the International Program at the high school and helped implement the Oxford Arts Conservatory. He was also trained in International Baccalaureate school leadership.

“We are grateful to Todd for his hard work and the impact he has had upon the Oxford School Community. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Throne in a statement.

The district will announce plans soon for the OHS principal position.