Ed Solon, a longtime resident of Oxford, passed into the loving arms of our Lord on January 6, 2018. He was 89.

Ed was a devoted husband to wife Millie for over 63 years and loving father to Denise, Ed, Brian (Sandy), Michelle and Lori (Tom). He treasured his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary, brother Stanley and sister Jenny. He is survived by his brother Lenny (Marilyn).

Ed was born in Detroit and raised in North Branch. He served as an Army sergeant during the Korean War while stationed in Germany. An active member of the American Legion for 65 years, Ed served as Post 108’s chaplain for many years up to his death. He dedicated his life to serving his family, church and community.

Friends and family are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 2-8 p.m. at Lynch & Sons Funeral home in Oxford. Funeral service will be held Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at Oxford United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery with a Military Honor ceremony.

Donations can be made to American Legion Post 108 or Oxford United Methodist Church’s memorial fund.