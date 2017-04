Oxford Free Methodist Church invites all to join them at 6 p.m. for their Good Friday “Stations of the Cross” service April 14.

It will be a self-guided personal time of reflection ending with Holy Communion.

Easter Sunday service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on April 16. The church orchestra will play a medley of songs. The church is located at 790 S. Lapeer M-24 in Oxford.