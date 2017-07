Javon Stacks, owner of Exotic Zoo, shows kids an arctic fox during his presentation at the Oxford Public Library. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

Javon Stacks, owner of Exotic Zoo, a traveling wildlife program, visited the Oxford Public Library Monday. More than 400 people signed up to see a Siberian lynx, red kangaroo, ring-tailed lemur, kinkajou, arctic fox, India Blue peacock, giant tortoise, Flemish Giant rabbit, striped skunk, savannah monitor lizard and a 17-foot-long reticulated python.