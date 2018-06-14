Get your float on! Lakeville Boat Parade set for June 30

Everybody loves a parade and the folks who live along Addison Township’s scenic Lakeville Lake are no exception.

The only difference is they prefer parades that float to those that march.

Watercraft enthusiasts are invited to participate in the Third Annual Lakeville Boat Parade on Saturday, June 30.

“It’s just an opportunity to bring the Lakeville community together and have some fun,” said organizer Greg Smith.

Participants are asked to assemble at 12:45 p.m. on the west side of the 460-acre lake, just south of the Salvation Army’s Echo Grove Camp and Retreat Center.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m.

“Each year seems to get a little better in terms of the participation and creativity,” Smith said.

So why a boat parade?

“Here in Michigan, (during) the winter, we all hibernate. Even though a lot of people live around the lake, you just don’t see folks outside when it’s cold,” Smith said. “But during the summer, everybody’s out enjoying the lake. (The parade is) just a great way to see the community and get folks together. It’s a good time for bonding.”

You don’t have to live on Lakeville Lake to take part in the parade. All you need is a gasoline-powered boat.

“Anybody that just wants to float around with us is more than welcome to,” Smith said.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their boats. There is no theme, so folks are invited to let their creativity “run wild” and stretch the limits of their imaginations.

“We wanted to let people cut loose and express themselves,” Smith said.

When asked how he plans to decorate his boat, Smith replied, “I can’t give away the big surprise – plus, we haven’t thought about it yet.”

Prizes for decorated boats will be awarded in two categories – most original and most gorgeous.

To be eligible for the competition, participants are required to preregister by sending an email to lakevilleboatparade@gmail.com. They must provide their name, email address, home address and cell phone number. Once registered, each boat will be assigned a number for judging purposes.

Registration is not required to simply join the parade.

Folks don’t have to be part of the parade to enjoy the pageantry.

According to Smith, there are always plenty of spectators watching from docks and along the shoreline.

“It’s a great time and a fun thing to see,” he said. “We hope folks will turn out and enjoy it. We’ll keep our fingers crossed (that) we don’t get a rainstorm this year like we did last year.”

In the event of rain, the parade will be moved to Sunday, July 1 at 1 p.m.