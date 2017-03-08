Grad date moved

Oxford High School’s Class of 2017 will graduate a day early, as the commencement ceremony for the high school has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

The ceremony’s venue has not been changed and will be held at DTE Energy Music Theatre, located at 7774 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston.

The change was initiated by DTE Energy Theatre management, following concert scheduling conflicts.

According to Superintendent Tim Throne, this is the first year Oxford High School’s commencement has been shifted– as commencement ceremonies were held in May in previous years.

“There are benefits and downfalls to scheduling the ceremony at different times throughout the year. If we scheduled around the weekend of Memorial Day in May, we probably would never get bumped because DTE doesn’t hold concerts then. The downfall to that is that a lot of parents don’t want you to do graduation over that holiday weekend because they’re going out of town or doing other things,” Throne said.

It is noted on the Oxford High School website that this date change may also impact one or two other events and that further information will be posted to the page as it becomes available.