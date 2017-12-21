Helping hands, feet and elbows

Oxford Middle School sixth-grader Maddie Hernandez, 11, breaks four boards at once during the break-a-thon held last week at PKSA Karate Oxford. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

Folks are usually discouraged from breaking things.

Not at PKSA Karate Oxford.

Last week, students at the martial arts school, owned by Rod and Melissa Price, were encouraged to use their skills to bust wooden boards as part of a break-a-thon fund-raiser.

Using their hands, feet and elbows, the students broke board after board after board, raising approximately $1,100 for Love in the Name of Christ (Love INC) of North Oakland County.

Love INC is a cooperative effort that brings churches, volunteers and service agencies together, so they can effectively reach out to disadvantaged people and efficiently meet their needs.

About 30 students participated in the break-a-thon and together, they busted approximately 500 boards.

“We hold the break-a-thon for a number of reasons,” said Melissa Price.

She explained the event is designed to imbue PKSA Karate students with a strong desire to “give back to the community” and help “those in need.”

“(It) teaches kindness and compassion and humility,” Melissa said.

Love INC operates a clearinghouse (or call center) that serves as a contact point for people in need. They call in, their situation is evaluated, their needs are identified, and then they are connected with local churches and agencies that have the proper resources to provide them with whatever assistance they require.

Love INC assists with needs related to rent and utility bills, car repairs, minor home repairs, food (ranging from groceries to free, weekly community meals served at local churches), clothing, counseling, budget classes, household goods, personal needs and more.

In 2016, Love INC served 441 families and helped meet 1,020 family needs.

PKSA Karate Oxford conducts two to three break-a-thons per year. The last one was held in April and it raised $2,223 for Oxford Gives Back, a community-wide spring cleanup program.