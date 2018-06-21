Home used in training burn had history helping vets

A piece of local history and American history – the log home located at 3801 Indian Lake Rd. – burned to the ground June 9 as part of a training exercise conducted by the Addison Township Fire Department.

But long before it was reduced to a pile of ashes and charred debris, it was a quiet, scenic place in the country for war veterans to convalesce and take it easy.

This week, the Leader is able to share that history thanks to a scrapbook full of old newspaper clippings and photographs that’s part of American Legion Post 108’s extensive military museum, of which Jim Parkhurst, a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Army, is the curator.

The scrapbook, purchased by Parkhurst a number of years ago, chronicles the activities of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Founded in 1942, its mission is to support and advocate for the U.S. Armed Forces and their veterans; to honor those families whose children have died in service to the country; to assist in the care of unsupported mothers who lost their children in service to the nation; to foster true democracy and assist in Homeland Security; to uphold American principles; and to defend the U.S. from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Its members are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children who are serving, or have been honorably discharged from the U.S. Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, Reserve Units, and the Merchant Marines.

One of the undated newspaper articles contained in the scrapbook reports that during a Blue Star Mothers convention, it was decided to purchase “a site for a rehabilitation home for returned veterans of World Wars I and II to be constructed at Indian Lake.”

“Pledges totaling approximately $7,000 were made at the meeting as a first step toward construction,” the article stated. “A site of 84 acres with 2,000 feet (of) lake frontage at Indian Lake and 10 acres of woods will be purchased . . . The site already has 10 acres of farm lands and farm buildings.”

Another undated article in the scrapbook, entitled “Country Club for GI’s at Orion, Mich., Idyllic Spot to Relax,” contains photos of the log home, both inside and out, and describes its purpose.

“Along the wooded shores of Indian Lake . . . has been established a rustic retreat where tired and (convalescing) veterans can find rest and recreation,” the story stated. “The incredible part is that a vacation there doesn’t cost a cent. This rest home was established by Blue Star Mothers, Inc. and now is serving as a model for similar ‘country clubs’ in other states.”

“The beautiful log-walled structure is the sort of place where, on entering, you want to sink in a soft chair, relax by the fire and just sit,” the article continued. “All furnishings, such as carpets, pictures and drapes, were intentionally selected to be restful. The country retreat has been particularly appreciated by veterans recently released from hospitals, but still unable to work.”

Another story in the July 3, 1947 edition of The Sanilac Jeffersonian described the “rehabilitation center” on Indian Lake.

It called the center “a fine oak lodge” that’s “modern, comfortable (and) warm with 20 beds, library and lounging quarters.”

“There are no requirements of the veterans except gentlemanly good conduct and cooperation,” the article stated. “The Lodge provides free rest, recreation and rehabilitation for all worthy World War II veterans.”

Thanks to Parkhurst for bringing in this piece of history and the valuable information contained within it for the Leader to share with its readers.