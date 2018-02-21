John F. Dailey, of Oxford, formerly of Washington, IL and Destin, FL, passed away on February 18, 2018. He was 84.

He was the National Director of Field Sales for Stroh Brewery for 20-plus years.

John is survived by wife Judy of 62 years; daughters Cathy (Bob) Dailey Culver, Laura (Joe) Dailey Pelle, Jackie (Mark) Dailey Reuland, Linda (Bill) Dailey Houlis; grandchildren Michael Reuland, Joseph Reuland, McKella Pelle; also many other loving family members, friends and his loving and loud K9 companion Otto.

A memorial gathering will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors in Oxford on Friday, Feb. 23 from 3-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

A Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion.

Memorial donations to St. Joseph C.C. or Muscular Dystrophy Association are appreciated.