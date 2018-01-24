Lady Wildcat basketball team on a roll

Throughout last week, the Lady Wildcat cagers have been on a winning streak and have collected wins from Rochester, Lake Orion and Birmingham Seaholm.

On Jan. 19, the Lady Cats took an impressive 41-30 win over Birmingham Seaholm.

A hard fought game was played by both teams that night.

Leading Oxford to a victory was HaLaya Cato with 12 points nine rebounds, Lauren Methner with eight points six rebounds, and junior Ashley Hershman with seven points five rebounds.

Oxford went up against rival Lake Orion on Jan. 15 and secured yet another win during overtime with a 37-35 score.

It wasn’t until the end of the third quarter that the Wildcats battled back to take their first lead of the night.

Freshman Mackie Methner and Hershman combined to score 11 of the 13 points in the third quarter.

“Both Methner and Hershman are learning how to work together, switching roles when needed. It’s definitely nice to have two leaders on the floor, both able to make offensive decisions,” said Head Coach Rachel Bryer.

With just 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Lake Orion’s Sydney Strenger hit a three to tie the game.

As the game moved into overtime, Oxford’s Kaitlyn Bean hit a three early, but was then countered by a three from the Dragons.

HaLaya Cato would add the additional 2 points to give Oxford the Win.

Oxford was led by Hershman with 11 points, Kaitlyn Bean with nine points, Lauren Methner with eight points, and Makenzie Methner with seven points.

Oxford is currently standing 9-2 overall on the season.

Up next, the Lady Cats will face Troy on the home court Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.