Leader’s Year in Review on stands

Back in March, OXFD tried to save the Wilson family’s barn after it caught fire. Pictured is firefighter Randy Darnell hosing down the barn’s remains. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

For the next two weeks, the Leader is taking a look back at 2018 and rehashing some of the year’s biggest stories and best photos. This week, we took a look at the first six months of the year. The topics include OHS graduation, a massive sinkhole in the village, the end of another school year and many stories of neighbors doing their part to better Oxford and Addison.

The Year in Review is in issues only, so for a time capsule of Oxford’s 2018, pick up a copy off the Oxford Leader around town this week and next. The issues cost just $1.

