Lions sell Leaders to help less fortunate

Members of the Oxford Lions Club will be out and about selling newspapers to raise money to help local families and senior citizens have a merry Christmas this year. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

Folks who purchase this newspaper from a member of the Oxford Lions Club between Thursday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 2 will have the satisfaction of knowing their money will enable local families struggling with financial difficulties to enjoy a very merry Christmas.

Proceeds from every copy the Lions Club sells as part of its annual Goodfellow paper drive will be used to create Christmas baskets filled with delicious food, new clothing and new toys.

This holiday season, the Lions plan to provide assistance to 51 local households containing 107 individuals – 44 children, 35 adults and 28 senior citizens.

“While there’s a lot of affluence in our community, there’s also a number of people that need help,” said Oxford Lions Club President Ron Wood. “We’re here to serve them.”

Sherman Publications, Inc. donated 1,000 copies of the Leader for this annual fund-raiser. The Oxford-based family business has been supplying Goodfellow newspapers to the Lions Club for decades.

Lions Club members will be selling papers at the intersections of M-24 and Burdick St., and M-24 and Drahner Rd.

They will also be stationed at the Oxford Tim Horton’s drive-through on Thursday and Friday from 7 to 10 a.m.

“I enjoy being outside and raising funds to help those in need,” Wood said. “That’s the part that I enjoy the most – actually doing the work. You feel like you’re actually accomplishing something. You can see the fruits of your labor, so to speak.”

Normally, the newsstand price of the Leader is $1, but there’s no set price for the Goodfellow edition.

Folks are encouraged to give whatever they can spare to assist their neighbors in need.

“This drive raises probably between 40 and 45 percent of our (club’s) annual revenue,” said Wood, who’s in his fourth year as president. “We put the money right back into the community.”

Founded in June 1947, the Oxford Lions Club is always looking for new members. For more information, please call (810) 797-5840 or (248) 628-1293.

“I think it’s a good organization (to join) if you want to help out people in our community,” Wood said.