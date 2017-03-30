LO appoints Joe as manager, approves $67K contract

By Jim Newell

Lake Orion Review Editor

It’s no joke – Joe Young will be the next Lake Orion village manager as of April 1.

The village council voted 5-0 at its meeting Monday to officially approve a contract with Young and appointed him village manager. An official swearing-in ceremony will take place once Young begins working for the village.

While the recommendation from the village manager search subcommittee called for Young to be approved “on or after April 1,” Young likely would not begin working for the village until April 3.

“We look forward to hitting the ground running with Mr. Young,” said council President Ken Van Portfliet after approving the appointment. “We’re very confident that he’s a great, qualified candidate.”

“I just want to congratulate Mr. Young, and I’m looking forward to having him around for a bit,” said Councilmember David Churchill, who’s employed as an officer for the Oxford Village Police Department.

Young said he is “excited and very appreciative” to begin working for the village.

“I’m looking forward to working with all the wonderful people there. I’ve heard great things about them,” he said.

Young, 70, is currently the village manager in Oxford, but will be leaving that position on March 31. He will replace former village manager Darwin McClary, who left Feb. 24 to take the city manager position in Ypsilanti.

Details of Young’s contract included a $67,000 annual base salary, 10 paid vacation days per year and mileage reimbursement.

Regarding retirement contributions, “The Village agrees to an immediate vesting contribution on behalf of the Manager, in an amount which is equal to 7 percent of the Village Manager’s base salary,” according to the contract.