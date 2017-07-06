Longtime school employees retiring

With the school year at an end, students are poised to move on to the next grade level, next school or next chapter in their lives.

Also, moving onto something new in their lives are retiring Oxford staff members Maria Wolbert and Liz Tiffany.





Wolbert, a career and technological education teacher, has worked with the district since August 1997.

In addition to her role as a teacher, Wolbert served as Career Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator for Oxford Schools. The CTE program prepares students for entry-level employment in a specific occupation and is aligned with business/industry standards.

“(Maria) was instrumental in founding our CTE program, web design and many of the technological aspects (of student education) and (she) always, always (worked) in the interest of kids,” said Oxford High Vice Principal Kurt Nuss, during a recent board of education meeting. “We really appreciate her service and are very lucky to have had her.”

Wolbert was honored with the “Teacher of the Year” award twice throughout her tenure.

Looking back at her time with Oxford, Wolbert said she was most proud of her work as a mentor for Oxford High’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) program, which is a Career Technical Student Organization for those pursuing careers in business information technology, finance, design, video and other related career fields.

Between 2008 and 2014, under Wolbert’s guidance, Oxford BPA students accumulated 11 different awards, which included both state and national honors.

Wolbert, who lives in Oxford with her son, Chase, and her husband, Jay, said she is excited to enter the next chapter in her life. She plans to travel, assist at the K-9 Stray Rescue League, where she has volunteered for 13 years, and pursue other career opportunities.

Noting Oxford High School’s recent “13 Reasons Why Not” initiative as just one example of the district’s inventiveness, Wolbert said she was consistently impressed by the district.

“Oxford is such an incredible district. The varieties, the opportunities, the staff, the caring initiatives. I have found it to be a very welcoming environment. No school district is perfect, but Oxford really has tried to really change the culture… (and) the students have an amazing opportunity with all of the various curriculum,” said Wolbert.

Tiffany, a media paraprofessional at Clear Lake Elementary, is also retiring from the district after her 22 years.





“(Liz) made sure each student enjoyed themselves when they came to class each week. (She) was active in making sure books on the shelves were in good shape and in ordering new books that students would enjoy,” said Clear Lake Principal Brad Bigelow. “She would make recommendations to students and speak specifically to what they would enjoy in a book. I wish nothing but the best for Liz and thank her for her service.”

The Leader was unable to reach Tiffany.