March 19 fund-raiser for Miracle Quilts at Buffalo Wild Wings





Oxford residents are being invited to enjoy a great meal at a local restaurant which will benefit those who have served our country.

Braun Mayette, a fifth-year Oxford Schools Early College (OSEC) student, will be hosting a fund-raiser at Lake Orion’s Buffalo Wild Wings (770 N. Lapeer Rd.) on Monday, March 19.

Twenty percent of each bill will benefit local nonprofit Miracle Quilts upon presenting a coupon to the server.

Miracle Quilts is a group of quilters and sewers who aim to create patriotic quilts to present to United States veterans both locally and overseas.

The volunteer group meets on the second Saturday of each month at Independence Village (701 Market Street) in Oxford from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carol Carroll, an Addison Township resident, first started Miracle Quilts in March 2009.

Mayette is organizing the fundraiser for his OSEC Capstone project.

He first connected with Miracle Quilt’s mission many years ago, when he attended some of the group’s meetings with his grandmother, Juanita.

“I feel like the most important part of doing (my capstone) project is doing something that I truly care about… something that I have a passion for. I’ve been around this organization for a while now. It touched me personally, so I wanted to give back to an organization that I truly cared about,” said Mayette.

Mayette, who plans to attend Oakland University next year for mechanical engineering, said he has been excited to help an organization which works so hard to give back to the men and women who fought for their country.

According to Carroll, the cost of making and mailing quilts can be very high– with the average twin-size quilt requiring about $100 to $150 in materials.

Luckily, she added that she is a thrifty shopper and said she always looks around to find sales to make each donated dollar go further.

“Braun’s (donation) is very appreciated,” said Carroll. “We don’t have any corporate sponsorship so we run on the skin of our teeth. Anytime we get a donation like this, we go miles to get a good deal. We ship some overseas, while others are donated to local veterans. Most of the veterans can’t believe they’re getting a gift like this from somebody they don’t even know. It’s heart-warming.”

Those who would like to make a donation or to receive a free coupon for the fundraiser can contact Mayette at (248) 977-7499.

Donations can also be made directly to Miracle Quilts by visiting thedesertangel.org/quilts.