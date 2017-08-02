Michelle Renee Black (Petit), of Oxford, passed away July 26, 2017 after a courageous battle against cancer. She was 52.

A graduate of Oxford High School in 1983 and Walsh Business College in 1991, she was most recently employed with the Oxford Bridges Alternative High School.

Michelle loved dance and dancing as a member of Center Stage Dance Company in Oxford and spent many enjoyable years with family and friends as a Creative Memories scrapbooking consultant.

Survived by her husband Jeff Black and their three children, Samantha Black of Rochester, NY; Danielle Black of Metamora; and Matthew Black of Oxford. Beloved daughter of Patricia Petit of Oxford and the late Max Petit; sister to Michael (Stephanie) Petit of Ortonville, Kelly Baran of Clarkston and Robert (Kimberly) Petit of Goodrich. Daughter-in-law to Douglas Black of Houghton Lake and the late Bonnie Campbell. Sister-In-Law to Kevin (Jessica) Black of Rochester, MI. Loving and adoring aunt to thirteen nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 7 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at the church at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Michelle’s name.