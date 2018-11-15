New Fire Corps seeks volunteers

Addison Township is looking for a few good men and women to fill the ranks of its new Fire Corps.

This all-volunteer organization is specifically designed to provide assistance and support to the fire department by performing various necessary, but non-hazardous jobs.

For example, Fire Corps members could lend a hand with station, apparatus and equipment maintenance; perform data-entry tasks; assist with bookkeeping; provide administrative support; help with fund-raising and public relations activities; and conduct fire prevention and life safety education in the community.

At the scene of structure fires or other lengthy incidents, they could provide water, coffee, food and towels to first-responders.

Fire Corps members could also assist with planning and conducting annual events such as the Strawberry Festival in July and the department’s annual open house in October.

Having these tasks performed by volunteers would free up department members to focus on emergency response and training.

“We can use help from just about anybody. All skill sets are welcome,” said Tim Gasparski, manager/coordinator for the Fire Corps.

Right now, Gasparski is a one-man show, but he’s hoping to change that through recruitment efforts. Ideally, he’d like to have a crew of 10 volunteers to support the department.

Being a 62-year-old retired guy with “a little extra time” on his hands and a desire to give back to his community, the Fire Corps was a natural fit for Gasparski. He believes it’s perfect for retirees who want to help, but can no longer handle the physical demands of firefighting.

“Some of us are getting a little long in the tooth and our body parts aren’t working like we’d like them to, so we might not be able to qualify for a volunteer firefighter position,” he said.

Gasparski has nothing but respect and admiration for the firefighters he’s helping.

“I was actually very impressed with the efficiency of the Addison Township Fire Department,” he said. “These are salt-of-the-earth people. They’re community members. (Most of them) work another job . . . These guys are underappreciated.”

To join the Fire Corps, a person must be at least 18 years old, complete a CPR course and pass a background check.

“You’ve got to be a relatively upstanding citizen,” Gasparski said.

No firefighting or emergency medical training – other than CPR – is required.

Gasparski noted there are no “hard-and-fast requirements” regarding the amount of time a Fire Corps member must devote. They can volunteer as much or as little as they want, depending on their schedule and level of interest.

For more information about the Fire Corps, please call the Addison Township Fire Department at (248) 628-5600 or email Gasparski at tgasparski.atfd@gmail.com.

“Contact us,” Gasparski said. “Whatever your skill set is, we could probably use you.”