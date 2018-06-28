Obey ordinances, be safe when using fireworks

Before Oxford residents start shooting off those noisy fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, they should keep in mind there are local ordinances to observe and safety tips to follow.

Township and village residents will only be allowed to discharge consumer-grade fireworks without a permit from Tuesday, July 3 through Thursday, July 5.

The only exception during that period is each day between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. when the use of consumer-grade fireworks is specifically prohibited under both township and village ordinances.

A state law enacted in 2012 allows consumer-grade fireworks to be discharged at will on the day before, the day of and the day after 10 national holidays, one of which is Independence Day.

Both the township and village have ordinances prohibiting the use of consumer-grade fireworks, without a permit, during the 335 days of the year not specifically mentioned in the state law. Examples of consumer-grade fireworks include Roman candles, bottle rockets and certain aerial shells not exceeding 1.75 inches in diameter. The law basically encompasses many fireworks that leave the ground and explode in the air.

Oxford Fire Chief Pete Scholz is reminding folks that fireworks must be used “on your personal property.”

“They cannot be lit off in a street or in a park or (on) any other property that you don’t own,” he said.

The township and village ordinances state, “Consumer fireworks shall not be ignited, discharged, or used on public, school, church, or (the) private property of another person without the express written permission (of) the person or entity legally in possession and control of that property, to use those fireworks on that property.”

Scholz warned folks using fireworks that they “are liable for any of the debris that comes down outside (their) property.”

“If it comes down on your neighbor’s (property) and causes damage, you’re liable for it. Or if anybody gets injured from it, you’re liable,” he said.

Both the township and village ordinances prohibit the use of fireworks by anyone under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substances and by individuals under the age of 18.

Scholz wanted folks to remember some safety tips as they celebrate their holiday.

“Never trust” fireworks that don’t go off after lighting them, he said.

“Don’t reach down and pick it up and try to take a look at it because it could still be smoldering,” the fire chief advised. “There have been a lot of injuries from that. People think they’re out and they reach down and they actually end up going off in their hands.”

The safest way to dispose of fireworks debris is to place it in “a metal bucket with some water in it,” Scholz said. Do not dump the debris in a plastic garbage can, plastic bucket or cardboard box. Do not store the debris in a house, in a garage or on a deck.

As for storing fireworks prior to their use, residents are advised to keep them in either a shed or detached garage. Avoid storing them inside a house or motor vehicle.

Scholz wished to remind folks the use of sky lanterns – also known as Chinese lanterns – is banned in the township and village.

“Those are not allowed,” he said.

Sky lanterns are little hot air balloons made of paper. A candle burning inside the lantern heats the air within the paper shell, causing it to rise and float. After it’s released, there is no controlling where it goes or where it lands. Once the lantern reaches a certain altitude, the flame is supposed to go out, causing the whole thing to fall to the ground or on top of whatever else is below.

The township and village ordinances state, “Any unmanned free-floating device (sky lanterns) which requires fire underneath to propel it and is not moored to the ground while aloft, (has) an uncontrolled and unpredictable flight path and descent area (that) pose(s) a potential fire risk and (is) therefore prohibited.”

“They’re burning and you never know where they’re going to come down – it could be in a pine forest or in a field,” Scholz said.