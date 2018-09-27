OCTV nominated for 5 Philo Awards

Folks at big awards shows are often heard saying, “It’s an honor just to be nominated.”

In the case of Oxford Community Television (OCTV), that old cliche couldn’t be more true.

OCTV received a total of five nominations for excellence awards, which will be presented at the annual Philo Festival of Media Arts in Alliance, Ohio. Winners will be announced during the Oct. 27 ceremony.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Teri Stiles, production manager at OCTV. “It just makes me feel like we’re doing our job, which is showing off this community. All of these nominations are for (coverage of) community events.”

The Philo Festival is for professional, volunteer and youth producers and filmmakers in or around the central states region, which includes Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The festival is named after Philo T. Farnsworth, the father of modern television.

Since 2015, OCTV has earned three Philo Awards.

OCTV was nominated for two excellence in editing awards for programs featuring the 2017 Tough Mudder event at the Koenig Sand & Gravel property and last year’s walking tour of the Oxford Township cemetery, organized by the Northeast Oakland Historical Society.

Coverage of the cemetery tour was part of “Our Community Access,” a 30-minute program that showcases people, places, events and unique things around the community.

The cemetery tour episode was also nominated for excellence in series programs.

In the excellence in directing category, OCTV was nominated for coverage of the 2017 Lone Ranger Parade in downtown Oxford, an event that celebrates the town’s connection to the late Brace Beemer, the actor who supplied the voice of the fictional masked lawman on radio from 1941-54.

An episode of Our Community Access featuring a segment regarding the historic Arnold Schoolhouse in Addison Township was nominated for the George C. Stoney Community Activism Award.

Open from the 1850s through the 1950s, the Arnold School was located at the northwest corner of Lakeville and Hosner roads until it was moved to Watershed Preserve Park in 2009. The historic building was the focus of ongoing preservation and restoration efforts by township officials and community members until it was unveiled to the public in October 2017 and reopened as a museum-like showplace.

“They were all big events and I think we covered them well,” Stiles said. “It’s nice to be recognized by our peers, but it’s also nice to get recognition for the community. That’s exactly what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Stiles was surprised by the number of nominations, but she admitted to having “a good feeling” about all the entries when she submitted them. She was especially confident about the Lone Ranger Parade coverage.

“Every single person at the studio works on that event,” Stiles said. “I know that we cover it beautifully.”

From covering events to producing programs to winning awards, Stiles said the secret to OCTV’s growing success boils down to one thing – “teamwork.”

“Everything that we do here we couldn’t do without each other,” she said.

“I’m just so proud of what we do to promote the community,” Stiles added. “They’re getting their money’s worth out of us, that’s all I can say.”

OCTV can be viewed by Charter/Spectrum cable subscribers on Channel 191. AT&T U-verse customers can tune in on Channel 99. Programs can also be viewed at their YouTube channel.

To learn more about the station and volunteer opportunities there, please visit www.occtv.org.