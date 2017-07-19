Oxford hires a new AD

There is officially a new boss in the Oxford athletic department.

Oxford Community Schools announced last Tuesday it has hired Jordan Ackerman as its new athletic director to replace Cole Andrews, who resigned.





Ackerman will start in his new position on July 31 and was offered an annual salary of $98,000 for the 2017-18 school year.

Ackerman has spent the last two years as high school assistant principal and athletic director at the Anchor Bay School district.

He also served as the District Athletic Director for Warren Woods Public Schools for two years.

Prior to working in public education, Ackerman was the Sports Information Director and Head Baseball Coach at Rochester College.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Central Michigan University.

Ackerman said his hope is to develop a constructive relationship with the district’s students and coaches. He noted that Oxford High School already boasts a whole host of highly successful coaches, and that he hopes to get to know them and help them continue to succeed.

“(Oxford is) an outstanding community. My strength is working with the kids, working with coaches and building those relationships with them… That’s the key to building a successful athletic program. Learning to develop that trust with your coaches and your students. I plan to run a program basing it on integrity and good morals. If you put those things first, you’ll have a successful program,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman resides in Armada with his wife Kristin and their two daughters, Hadley and Payton, who are two and four.