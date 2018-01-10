Oxford man found dead by concerned neighbor

A 58-year-old Oxford Township man who had not been seen by his neighbor for a couple of months was found dead in his Lakesview Dr. home on Jan. 2.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the man died of natural causes.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s report, the man’s 62-year-old neighbor called for a welfare check on Nov. 17 because “he had not seen him in a while and there was mail stacking up.”

A welfare check was conducted by deputies, but at the time, no one answered the door and they couldn’t see anyone through the windows, the report stated.

On Jan. 2, the neighbor “had a feeling something was wrong,” the report stated, as “there were no fresh footprints or tire marks in the snow.”

The neighbor decided to investigate. According to the report, he opened the garage door, kicked open the basement door and entered the house.

Once inside, he found the homeowner dead on the living room floor.

“The body was heavily decomposed,” the report stated.