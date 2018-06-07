Pet-a-Pup event raises nearly $1,600

Hundreds of people gathered inside the Legacy Center’s Event Center throughout the day on Saturday to enjoy puppy snuggles and kisses during The Canine Academy’s Pet-a-Pup fund-raiser.

Nearly $1,600 was raised to benefit the nonprofit K9 Stray Rescue League, according to Canine Academy Owner Lisa Farlin.

Puppies in need of homes were also adopted as a result of the event.

The Canine Academy will be providing a free four-week training class to each of those dogs and their new families.

Farlin said she was “extremely pleased” with the turnout during the event.

“We’ve had a fabulous turnout and the raffles have been selling like crazy. We’re super excited that we helped find homes for the puppies that are here from K-9 Stray,” Farlin said during the event.