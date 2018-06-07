Pet-a-Pup event raises nearly $1,600

By on No Comment

Hundreds of people gathered inside the Legacy Center’s Event Center throughout the day on Saturday to enjoy puppy snuggles and kisses during The Canine Academy’s Pet-a-Pup fund-raiser.

Oxford residents Hailey Hodges (left) and Amanda Holcomb (right) spend some quality time with Scooby, a Great Dane. Photo by Elise Shire.
Oxford residents Hailey Hodges (left) and Amanda Holcomb (right) spend some quality time with Scooby, a Great Dane. Photo by Elise Shire.

Nearly $1,600 was raised to benefit the nonprofit K9 Stray Rescue League, according to Canine Academy Owner Lisa Farlin.

Puppies in need of homes were also adopted as a result of the event.

The Canine Academy will be providing a free four-week training class to each of those dogs and their new families.

Farlin said she was “extremely pleased” with the turnout during the event.

“We’ve had a fabulous turnout and the raffles have been selling like crazy. We’re super excited that we helped find homes for the puppies that are here from K-9 Stray,” Farlin said during the event.

 

Pet-a-Pup event raises nearly $1,600 added by on
View all posts by Elise Shire →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.