Players learning life lessons on ice





The Oxford Avondale United Hockey team is back and ready to shoot for the top of the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) white division.

This season’s team has 14 athletes total (ten from Oxford), with nine returning players (six from Oxford).

According to Head Coach Dan Henzie, he’s hoping to instill life lessons within his players which extend far beyond the walls of the ice skating rink.

“I want our players to understand and embrace the idea that competition is a process. They must first compete with themselves, to work on and improve their individual and team skills every time they step on the ice. Second, they need to compete with their teammates, because if you always look to outwork the guy next to you, you both will improve. Third, and way down the line, they compete with the players on the other team. If they have been diligent on the first two steps they will have given themselves a better chance to be successful when the puck drops in a game,” said Henzie. “I also want to teach them how to win and how to lose. It is nice to win on the scoreboard, but lessons are learned by facing adversity, by losing and by winning. Each of these present strong life lessons for our players.”

So far, according to Henzie, his team has taken heed of his lessons as they consistently work together out on the ice.

“Our biggest strength is found in the positive attitude of our players as a team. The boys stick together and support each other on the ice, on the bench and in the locker room.”

With half of the team being lowerclassmen, Henzie said this can often pose a challenge as newer athletes work to find their footing.

“We are a young team, and that generally equates to having some players who need more experience to help us compete. With examples set by our veterans, we look to improve the play of our ‘rookies’ and allow us to shorten the timeline to varsity-level play,” Henzie said.

Henzie said he’s confident that some of the teams’ stand-out athletes will help carry the team throughout the season.

Among those athletes, Henzie listed Oxford junior Aaron Angelo, who is the goalie.

“Aaron is our only goalie. That puts tremendous pressure on a player in that position,” said Henzie. If he is ill, hurt or overpowered by a stronger team, he has to keep going. Aaron stays positive and never comments negatively toward his teammates. He is a great goalie, and his work ethic at practice is tremendous.”

Henzie also listed OHS seniors Griffin Burk, Shane Brown (Defense), Oxford sophomore J.J. Poolton (Defense) and Avondale junior Ben Prat (Forward) as some of the top players.

“They are all serious hockey players who set examples of hard work in practice and the classroom for the rest of the team to emulate,” said Henzie.

The team was victorious in a Jan. 12 game against the Royal Oak Ravens, where the Cats took a 5-2 win. Goalie Aaron Angelo made 19 saves on 21 shots that night. Defenseman JJ Poolton had three points (one goal, two Assists), and Forward Ben Pratt had two goals.

The team currently stands at 4-11-0 overall in the OAA.