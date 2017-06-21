Pontiac Rd. project to start June 26

By C.J. Carnacchio

Leader Editor

Attention motorists, the resurfacing of Pontiac Rd., from the Oxford Village limits – located between the Oxford Public Library and Oxford Elementary School – to W. Drahner Rd., will commence next week.

The Clarkston-based F Allied Construction is scheduled to begin the project on Monday, June 26 and complete it by Friday, July 28. The company submitted a $257,990 bid for the work, which was accepted by the township board on May 10.

“The roadway will remain open to traffic during construction, but it will be reduced to one lane during much of the project due to the repair work that is required,” wrote township engineer Jim Sharpe, president of the Oxford-based Sharpe Engineering, in a June 16 e-mail.

General hours of construction will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are advising that drivers try to avoid this area during the construction,” Sharpe wrote. “There may be traffic delays.”

Approximately 2,600 feet of the two-lane road will be milled, then coated with a new asphalt surface. Repairs to damaged or failed areas of pavement will be made as well as improvements to grading, ditching/drainage and storm sewers.