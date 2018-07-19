Public invited to church’s 3-day Legacy Celebration

When it comes to celebrating a popular local institution’s past, present and future, sometimes one day just isn’t enough.

That’s why LakePoint Community Church (formerly Christ the King Church) is doing it over a three-day period.

The community is invited to participate in the church’s Legacy Celebration beginning Friday, July 20 and ending on Sunday, July 22. Admission is free. The church is located at 1550 W. Drahner Rd in Oxford Township.

Over the three days, there will be plenty to eat, see and do on the church’s scenic grounds. There will be food trucks, live music, inflatables, games, swimming, a pie-baking contest, water baptisms, a clown and special worship services.

For more details, please visit the church’s website lakepointcc.com.

There are numerous reasons for this big bash.

First and foremost, the church is celebrating its 35th anniversary, a true milestone.

Founded in 1983 by Wes Peterson, Christ the King first took root in Lake Orion. Services were originally held at the Elizabeth Street School.

The nondenominational church went on to purchase the current Oxford property from Fort Street Presbyterian Church in Detroit and held its first service on the spacious site in December 1986.

Given the fact the church has frontage on both Long and Cedar lakes, a truly unique feature, Christ the King changed its name to LakePoint Community Church in April.

In addition to honoring the church’s rich history, the Legacy Celebration will also pay tribute to Senior Pastor Bob Holt and his 45 years as a minister.

“It’s kind of weird,” he said. “I’m (celebrating the) 45th anniversary of my ordination. I’m older than the church – that’s really old.”

A special service honoring Holt’s lengthy career and the church’s 35 years spreading the word of God will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 21.

On Sept. 1, there will be a changing of the guard at LakePoint. That’s when Holt, who’s been with the church since 1987, plans to end his tenure as senior pastor, a position he’s held since 1990.

“I’ve had my run. It’s been a good run,” he said. “I love Oxford. I love being a community church.”

But this isn’t good-bye for Holt, so wipe away those tears.

“Everybody keeps congratulating me on retiring, but I’m not really retiring,” he said. “I’m just stepping down as senior pastor. I’m still going to work half-time for half-salary. I’ll still be around. I’m not leaving . . . I’ll just be an associate pastor. I’ll still be involved – weddings, funerals, preaching, visitation, whatever needs to be done.”

Holt said he’s looking forward to enjoying more free time – especially spending extended periods in Florida during the winter – without having to worry about shouldering “the responsibility (for) a whole church.”

“I’m ready to step out of that (role),” he said.

The intention is to have his son, Jesse Holt, take over as senior pastor. The 1993 Oxford High School graduate has served as the church’s executive pastor since 2015.

“I’m elated that my son came into the picture,” Holt said. “He has the trust of the church. People love him. I think he’ll do great.”

In June, the church’s leadership council voted unanimously to appoint Jesse as the next senior pastor.

“We have three governing groups,” Holt explained. “There’s a group of elders, there’s a group of deacons and there’s a group of pastors. Those three groups (meet as) one group (when it comes to deciding) big issues and that’s called the leadership council. There’s about 25 people on the council.”

But the leadership council’s appointment must still be affirmed through a vote of the church membership.

“The congregation has a voice in this,” Holt said. “The vote is in process right now. It will be finalized Wednesday night (July 18).”

Holt doesn’t “foresee any issues,” but should the membership reject Jesse’s appointment, the search team “would have to probably go outside the church and start looking for someone.”

When asked why he believes LakePoint Community Church is such a special place, Holt immediately answered, “It’s the people.”

“I think it always comes back to the people,” he explained. “We’ve got great people – loving, caring people who are very generous with their time (and) with their resources.”

Holt said the church has never tried to be something that’s separate from the community or above it. The goal has always been to be as relatable and approachable as possible.

“We try to be down to earth,” Holt said.

As part of the Legacy Celebration, LakePoint will pay tribute to all those years the property it occupies on served as a summer camp run by Fort Street Presbyterian Church in Detroit.

“They bought (the land) back in the 1920s and turned it into Clear Lake Camp,” Holt said. “For about 40 years – from the 1920s into the mid-1960s – they ran a summer camp here . . . They’re going to come out to this celebration and we’re going to honor them, too. We’ve invited them to hold their (camp) reunion every year out at the site.”