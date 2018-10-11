Public invited to get free eye exams at Post 108 Saturday

A person’s eyes really are their windows to the world.

Every day, they’re used to help perform tasks, both simple and complex, and interpret the environment around us.

That’s why taking proper care of them is so important.

To help make sure everyone can see clearly, American Legion Post 108, located at 130 E. Drahner Rd. in Oxford, is inviting members of the public to receive free, comprehensive eye exams on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by the Michigan Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, The Lourdes J. Aragones Charitable Mission Fund, Rotary Club of Oxford and Post 108.

When Post 108 began hosting this annual event in 2015, the exams were for veterans, active-duty military personnel and their family members.

Now, anyone and everyone is welcome stop in and have their eyes checked at no cost.

“Nobody will be turned away,” said Post 108 Commander Rick Moorhead.

Moorhead is hoping to have at least 200 people take advantage of this opportunity to gauge their eye health and potentially, improve their quality of life.

“A lot of folks don’t have eye care as part of their (medical) insurance, so they don’t get their eyes checked,” he said. “A lot of folks think, ‘I can see OK, so why do I need an eye exam?’ But this goes way beyond that. They check for glaucoma. They check for cataracts. It’s a very comprehensive exam.”

Appointments are not required, but they are encouraged. “We are accepting walk-ins that day, but we would appreciate appointments because that way we know what to expect,” Moorhead said.

Appointments can be made by calling Post 108 at (248) 628-9081. People who wear eyeglasses or take medications are asked to please bring them for the exam.

Before or after their exams, folks are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at the post, beginning at 9 a.m., or a free lunch starting at noon.